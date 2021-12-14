I have not fought with anyone in Barcelona SC, says Williams Riveros | National Championship | sports

The defender said that the rumors that are published on social networks have it “without a care”.

Williams Riveros, Paraguayan defender for Barcelona, ​​denied that he had conflicts or fights with his teammates and expressed his desire that the Argentine Fabián Bustos continue in the technical direction of the bullfighters.

In an interview with Ecuagol, the defender said that the rumors that are published on social networks have it “without a care”. “I know what I am and what I am worth, I will never do something like that, I am calm, I do not fight with anyone, if I have something in the club it is that I do not fight with anyone,” said the Guarani.

“We lost the game to Aucas (1-0 in Quito) and we all came out upset, but nothing happened. I have a beautiful friendship with Mario Pineida, yesterday (Sunday) we were laughing at all this. To go out to fight with a teammate, never ”, clarified the defender.

Regarding the continuity of Bustos in the bullfighting command, the same that would be defined in the next few hours, Riveros indicated that he expects it to continue in 2022, while emphasizing that he still has a contract with the yellows.

“I would like the coach to stay, but what Fabián fixes is something else, that belongs to the leadership. I have a two-year contract and if I leave the club it is because it benefits the team and myself, “said the Paraguayan.

Regarding the current campaign of the bullfighters where they were semifinalists in the Copa Libertadores and finished in fourth position in the accumulated table, Riveros said that the balance is “very good.”

“The balance for 2021 is very good, if we think about it, we had a good Copa Libertadores, we focused too much on the international tournament and not on the national one,” concluded the defender. (D)