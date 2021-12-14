Independiente del Valle had to wait 490 games in Serie A to be champion of LigaPro in Ecuador | National Championship | sports

In the 490th game of its history in Serie A, the Sangolquí team won its first national title.

The brand new champion of the LigaPro in Ecuador, Independent of the Valley, had to wait for 490 games in the professional football of the A series to achieve his first national title in this category.

From the February 6, 2010, when he first played a match in Serie A, to which he was promoted October 7, 2009, with their 1-0 home win over Liga de Loja, a year that also ended as Serie B champion, when the name of the club was still Independent José Terán, a total of 490 games had elapsed until last Sunday’s final.

That February 6 (4,328 days ago) he began his career in Serie A, which has now been twelve seasons, with a 1-0 win at home against Manta with a goal by Armando Wila at 49 minutes, in its then headquarters the General Rumiñahui stadium in Sangolquí.

Independiente José Terán debuted on February 6, 2010 in Serie A.

Being the youngest in that category, it took a lot for him the first four seasons (2010-2013) to achieve a good performance, starting with a very low 33.33% and going up to a discreet 55.30%.

While in his first year (2010) it was difficult for his forward to score goals (he converted on average one goal every 80 minutes and 49 seconds), his defense seemed not to match the new competition, so his goal was beaten every 59 minutes and 6 seconds on average. His first win against it was barely played the second day of that season, it was a 3-0 that Liga de Quito gave him In the first outing that Independiente José Terán had (the club was still called that way).

His second away game was again another win against on matchday four. This time his ‘executioner’ was Deportivo Cuenca again 3-0.

In the first ten days since his debut in Serie A, Independiente José Terán had only achieved one win, but his unveiling came immediately afterwards and achieved his first away win 0-4 against Espoli on April 18, 2010, with goals from Éder Vaca, Fernando Guerrero and Armando Wila on two occasions. Although on the following day (12a.), The rematch of date 11, Espoli took their revenge and beat Independiente in Sangolquí by 1-2.

With that uneven performance (37.88%), the club ended the first stage of 2010 with 5 wins, 10 draws and 7 losses, 26 goals scored and 31 conceded, and was in seventh place among 12 teams that played that year in Serie A.

In the second stage of that season fared worse, finishing last with 5 wins, 4 draws and 13 losses, 23 goals for and 36 against, with a performance of 28.79% Y saving themselves with the jousts from relegation to Serie B, by being tenth or penultimate in the accumulated classification (Universidad Católica and Macará fell).

The beginning of his second season in Serie A at the 2011 It was not auspicious at all, he lost at home in his debut for 1-2 against Deportivo Cuenca on January 29 and repeated the 28.79% performance in first stage, with 4 wins, 7 draws and 11 losses, 29 goals in favor and 44 against, being second to last, only ahead of Espoli. His first win of that year was achieved on the fifth day after defeat Liga de Loja 1-0 at home.

For the second stage improved its performance for the year to reach 46.97%, product of 9 victories, 4 draws and 9 defeats, 32 goals in favor and 30 against and arriving in seventh place in the standings, which helped him for second year in a row save the category (He was third to last in the accumulated).

That 2011, his defense again had consolidation problems and his goal received a goal every 53 minutes and 31 seconds on average, although that deficiency tried to compensate somewhat with his improvement in offense, by scoring a goal every 64 minutes and 55 seconds.

And so their first seasons went by, with a performance initial of 33.33% in 2010, which was improving according to its passage through Serie A: 37.88% in 2011, 51.52% in 2012, 55.30% in 2013 and 65.15% in 2014, achieving that last year to strengthen his defense that already only received one goal every 110 minutes and in turn scored a goal every 50 minutes and 46 seconds.

International debut

The 2013 debuted in an international tournament, the South American Cup, for having been in 2012 in fifth place in the accumulated table. He advanced only until the second phase where he was eliminated by University of Chile.

That same 2013, although he did not play a final, he achieved his only one so far vice-championship under the name of Independiente José Terán, after finishing second in the accumulated behind Emelec, who was champion without playing finals by finishing first in both stages. In addition, the Sangolquí team classified the Copa Libertadores (for the first time) and Sudamericana (for the second time).

The Independiente José Terán footballers won their first vice-championship in 2013 and their direct pass to the 2014 Copa Libertadores.

By the end of 2014 had already disputed in the A series, 220 games, with 88 wins, 57 draws and 75 defeats, had scored 309 goals and received 270. On March 30 of that year, for the first time the Independiente José Terán, the club was still called that way, achieved in its accumulated history in the Serie To more victories than defeats (69 against 68).

That season was up to that moment the one with the best performance, arriving in the first and second stages in second place of the classification and staying both times at gates of his first final in Serie A, which was disputed by Emelec and Barcelona, ​​the electrical team winning the title of champion.

The July 19, 2014 It was the last time he played under the name of Independent José Terán, in the tie at home against Universidad Católica. Since Tuesday 29 of that month, Ecuaf Fútbol registered its name change after prior approval of the Ministry of Sports on July 16, changing its name to Independent High Performance Specialized Sports Club of the Valley. And the first victory with his new name was achieved by July 30 of that year, for 3-0 at home against Deportivo Cuenca.

The next five seasons (2015-2019) were a seesaw with respect to their performance at the local level, which were from the 59.85% at 2015., to go down to 48.48% at 2016, improve the 53.79% at 2017, go back down to 48.48% at 2018 and go back up to 56.25% at 2019.

The Jan 24, 2019, the Secretary of Sport approves a new name change and it is renamed Valle Independent Professional Sports Club.

International titles

However, the now known as Independiente del Valle was preparing to make itself known even more in the international field. At 2016 reaches the final of the Copa Libertadores (third time I participated) and remains vice-champion without being able to beat Atlético Nacional de Colombia in either game.

And in the 2019 once again stands out at the international level win the South American Cup (in his third participation) on November 9, after defeating Colón de Santa Fe of Argentina 3-1 in the final played in Asunción, Paraguay.

By the end of 2019 had already disputed in the A series, since 2010, a total of 428 games, with 182 victories, 107 draws and 139 defeats. He had 616 goals scored and 509 against.

For him 2020 returns to the international stellar plane by contesting the South American Recopa, although it remains vice champion after failing to beat the Brazilian Flamengo in the round-trip matches.

At the local level it begins to rebound again that year and although it does not reach the final in the LigaPro, his performance improves up to 60%, with 16 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses, 62 goals for and 43 against.

And finally the year that achieves its first national title, this 2021, Independent of the Valley get 19 wins, 8 draws and only 5 losses, 60 goals for and 29 against, for an overall performance of the 67.71%. He scored one goal every 48 minutes on average and his goal was beaten every 99 minutes and 19 seconds.

Independiente del Valle claimed its first crown in Serie A.

In short, in his party 490 Obtained his first championship in Serie A; last Sunday’s 1-1 against Emelec was his 121st draw and accumulates in his history, in addition, 217 victories, 152 defeats, 738 goals for and 581 against. (D)