INFOGRAPHIC. Who are Los Tres Potrillos? This is what Chente’s children dedicate themselves to

Two artists and a businessman are the children that Don Vicente Fernández had with María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, ‘Cuquita’.

It was in 1963 when Vicente Fernandez He founded his family by marrying María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, from whose union Vicente, Gerardo and Alejandro were born, whom he affectionately referred to as foals, since one of his great passions was horse breeding.

Here is a bit of the work of these men, who last Sunday the 12th lost their father and a key figure for some to dedicate themselves to Mexican music.

Vicente Fernández Jr. with his father. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CXSwdlQO6ZZ/

Vicente Fernandez Jr.

He is the eldest son of the idol of ranchera music. According to the portal buenamusica.com, from a young age his father noticed in him a great talent for music. The boy also showed an enormous interest in the artistic world, venturing into the play as an actor “El Charro de Huentitán”.

Then his father invited him to participate in the films “Tacos al Carbón” (1971) and “Uno y medio contra el mundo” (1972). In addition, a great passion for music was born in him from a very young age, when he accompanied his father and mentor on national and international tours.

His first album “El mayor de Los Potrillos” was released in 2001, then “Vicente Fernández Son Con Mariachis” came in 2002 and “Juramentos” in 2008.

In 1998 he suffered one of the most difficult episodes of his life, he was kidnapped by “Los Mochadedos”, who mutilated two fingers, which were sent to his family as a measure of pressure to pay the ransom.

Regarding his personal life, it is known that he has been married at least three times.

Vicente, Alejandro and Gerardo Fernández accompanied by their father. Photo: Image of an illustrative and non-commercial nature / https://www.instagram.com/p/BCoLlfOy9sg/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=9817f4c5-a9ea-43ac-8c3a-768261f385af

Gerardo Fernandez

He is the second son of Don Chente, and the least mediatic of the three foals, although at one time he wanted to venture into politics. According to the site depor.com, Gerardo is a great businessman, dedicated to raising horses, charrería, and it is also said that he has a talent for singing, but he has never been interested in being an artist.

In the book recently released by journalist Olga Wornat, entitled “The Last King”, he is described as a dark, unscrupulous character who has even had ties to drug trafficking.

“Gerardo is the middle son, who is ambitious, who is unscrupulous, has shady relationships, who was able to rob his father, he was able to rob his brother because he handled the money from the palenques, in addition to robbing him of Juan Gabriel, he lied to his father and he is the one who is going to keep the entire empire that he leaves Vicente Fernandez“Wornat states in his writing.

Alexander followed in his father’s footsteps. Photo: AFP

Alejandro Fernandez

He is the youngest of the dynasty and the one who followed in his father’s footsteps. He entered the show business at the age of six, but made his professional debut in 1992 with his first album “Alejandro Fernandez.

He has 17 albums to date and has accumulated several awards, nominations and distinctions for his career.

Known in the artistic environment as ‘El Potrillo’, he has architecture studies, but he is also a businessman. Last March he became a grandfather, with the arrival of Cayetana, his first granddaughter.