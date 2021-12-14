Information of interest of Cubana de Aviación to its clients

Although the only national airline Cubana de Aviación has been gradually resuming some of its national and international routes, as is the case of the flights from Havana to Santiago de Cuba and Nueva Gerona on the Isle of Youth, and outside the country to Spain and Argentina, still does not cover all its demand. Precisely to expand your exchange with your customers is this information of interest.

The Cuban company explains that due to the fact that for some time there have been problems with the customer service telephones of the La Rampa sales office, they have made some decisions to alleviate these discomforts.

“To solve this problem and satisfy users’ concerns, the following telephone numbers were enabled: 7833-1987 and 7833-1988. The established hours of operation are from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. Cubana de Aviación apologizes for the inconvenience caused, “they say through their Telegram channel.

At the end of November, the airline resumed one of the routes most demanded by the Cuban population, that of the Cuban capital with the head city of Isla de la Juventud. The route would have a daily frequency in the morning, with the exception of Thursdays.

Before, it was connecting with the “Antonio Maceo” Airport in Santiago through the stop they make on the Madrid-Santiago-Havana route. The sale of these tickets for Cuban residents is in Cuban pesos, but foreigners must pay in foreign currency through Visa or MasterCard. All this if they are not cards associated with North American banks.

As for other national or foreign destinations, such as Holguín to the east of the island or Venezuela, the company has stated on several occasions that it does not have adequate availability of aircraft to operate these routes at the moment. The rest of the national destinations will be incorporated little by little as the availability of ships appears, they insist.

In summary, Cubana de Aviación only maintains two national connections and an equal number of international ones. Within the country to Santiago and Gerona, and abroad to Argentina and Spain. If you want to know the full flight schedule to the Barajas-Madrid International Airport, you can read it here.