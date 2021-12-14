Inside the pool Yanet García shows off her perfect figure and paralyzes the networks

True to her style, the popular Mexican influencer Yanet Garcia, is a trend of all the news portals of the entertainment world in all Latin America when sharing a post in your statements from your account Instagram that showed her great beauty so she dazzled her followers.

Since a couple of years ago it stopped being “the weather girl”, and the young woman born in the city of Monterrey 30-year-old has dedicated himself through his social networks to bring health tips and exercise routines to his more than 14 million fans. There he posts training videos as well as promoting various food products for body care.

As we mentioned at the beginning of the note, Yanet GarciaIn her profile on her official account of the aforementioned social network of the little camera, she published, a few hours ago, a video where you can see how beautiful she currently looks. In it you can see her wearing a swimsuit in blue tones in the pool, so her spectacular silhouette captures the eyes of all her followers.

Changing the subject, in addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema. The first was in 2017, where he had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming”. It belongs to the science fiction genre. Later, and after two years, his first leading role in the Spanish production called “Beauty”.

Without a doubt the popularity it possesses Yanet Garcia In his official accounts it is really surprising since every time he makes a publication his followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising his great figure as well as everything he shares in them.