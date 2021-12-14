Inside the pool Yanet García shows off her perfect figure and paralyzes the networks

Admin 8 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 41 Views

True to her style, the popular Mexican influencer Yanet Garcia, is a trend of all the news portals of the entertainment world in all Latin America when sharing a post in your statements from your account Instagram that showed her great beauty so she dazzled her followers.

Since a couple of years ago it stopped being “the weather girl”, and the young woman born in the city of Monterrey 30-year-old has dedicated himself through his social networks to bring health tips and exercise routines to his more than 14 million fans. There he posts training videos as well as promoting various food products for body care.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

These were the 3 most successful songs by Vicente Fernández

Choose just three songs from the great Vicente Fernandez it would be an almost impossible …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved