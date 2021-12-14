We can already know the official specifications of the Intel Core i7-12700F, Intel Core i5-12400F and Intel Core i3-12100F, and we could say that They are the three most important CPUs that Intel will launch in January, and is that all of them do not offer integrated graphics, so will be the most affordable option of each of these ranges, thus they are ideal for forming high-performance gaming equipment at an aggressive price.

Of Intel Core i7-12700F we know that it offers a configuration of 12 cores and 20 threads in form of 8 high-performance cores (P-Core) at Base / Turbo frequency of 2.10 / 4.90 GHz while the 4 cores E-Core reach a Base frequency of 1.60 GHz.

The Intel Core i5-12400F and Core i3-12100F only make use of high-performance cores. The Core i5 offers 6 cores and 12 threads at a Base / Turbo frequency of 2.50 / 4.40 GHz, while the Core i3 offers 4 cores and 8 threads at a frequency of 3.30 / 4.30 GHz. These CPUs would be accompanied by the cooling system of reference Intel RM1 seen yesterday.

Intel Core Alder Lake-S Family (12th Gen Intel Core) Model Cores / Threads Freq. E-Cores Freq. P-Cores L2 + L3 cache PBP / MTP i9-12900K 8P + 8E / 24H 2.40 / 3.90 GHz 3.20 / 5.20 GHz 14 + 30 MB 125 / 241W i9-12900KF 8P + 8E / 24H 2.40 / 3.90 GHz 3.20 / 5.20 GHz 14 + 30 MB 125 / 241W i9-12900 8P + 8E / 24H 1.80 / N / A GHz 2.40 / 5.10 GHz 14 + 30 MB 65 / N / AW i9-12900F 8P + 8E / 24H 1.80 / N / A GHz 2.40 / 5.20 GHz 14 + 30 MB 65 / N / AW i9-12900T 8P + 8E / 24H N / A N / A / 4.90 GHz 14 + 30 MB 35 / N / AW i7-12700K 8P + 4E / 20H 2.70 / 3.80 GHz 3.60 / 5.00 GHz 12 + 25 MB 125 / 190W i7-12700KF 8P + 4E / 20H 2.70 / 3.80 GHz 3.60 / 5.00 GHz 12 + 25 MB 125 / 190W i7-12700 8P + 4E / 20H 1.60 / N / A GHz 2.10 / 4.90 GHz 12 + 25 MB 65 / N / AW i7-12700F 8P + 4E / 20H 1.60 / N / A GHz 2.10 / 4.90 GHz 12 + 25 MB 65 / N / AW i7-12700T 8P + 4E / 20H N / A N / A / 4.70 GHz 12 + 25 MB 35 / N / AW i5-12600K 6P + 4E / 16H 2.80 / 3.60 GHz 3.70 / 4.90 GHz 9.5 + 20 MB 125 / 150W i5-12600KF 6P + 4E / 16H 2.80 / 3.60 GHz 3.70 / 4.90 GHz 9.5 + 20 MB 125 / 150W i5-12600 6P + 0E / 12H – 3.30 / 4.80 GHz 7.5 + 18 MB 65 / N / AW i5-12600T 6P + 0E / 12H – N / A 7.5 + 18 MB 35 / N / AW i5-12500 6P + 0E / 12H – 3.00 / 4.60 GHz 7.5 + 18 MB 65 / N / AW i5-12500T 6P + 0E / 12H – N / A / 4.40 GHz 7.5 + 18 MB 35 / N / AW i5-12400 6P + 0E / 12H – 2.50 / 4.40 GHz 7.5 + 18 MB 65 / N / AW i5-12400F 6P + 0E / 12H – 2.50 / 4.40 GHz 7.5 + 18 MB 65 / N / AW i5-12400T 6P + 0E / 12H – N / A / 4.20 GHz 7.5 + 18 MB 35 / N / AW i3-12300 4P + 0E / 8H – N / A / 4.40 GHz 5 + N / A MB 65 / N / AW i3-12300T 4P + 0E / 8H – N / A / 4.20 GHz 5 + N / A MB 35 / N / AW i3-12100 4P + 0E / 8H – 3.30 / 4.30 GHz 5 + 12 MB 60/77 W i3-12100F 4P + 0E / 8H – 3.30 / 4.30 GHz 5 + 12 MB 60/77 W i3-12100T 4P + 0E / 8H – N / A / 4.10 GHz 5 + N / A MB 35 / N / AW Pentium G7400 2P + 0E / 4H – N / A 2.5 + N / A MB N / A

