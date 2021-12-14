Italy, among the countries with “very high” risk for covid-19, according to the CDC

Omicron variant could halt economic recovery 0:48

(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added three countries to its highest-risk category for travel on Monday, including a tourist favorite: Italy.

In its weekly update of travel advisories, the CDC also added, in addition to Italy, the gigantic and icy Greenland and the small, tropical island nation of Mauritius in East Africa to its category “Level 4: covid-19 very high”.

Typically, CDC places a destination at Level 4 when there are more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

All three countries rose from Tier 3.

Last week, the CDC placed Italy’s neighbor, France, at Level 4, along with six other destinations. France remains at Level 4 this week.

The increase in cases in Europe and omicron

Italy’s move to Level 4 comes as Europe continues to grapple with another spike in covid-19 cases.

The UK is facing a “surge” of infections from the new variant of the omicron coronavirus, ministers warned, noting rapid transmission rates in London and across the country. Germany is also dealing with its fourth wave of pandemic and a sharp increase in deaths. Both nations are also on the CDC’s Tier 4 list.

Some Christmas markets in Europe still plan to operate, but others, including the Munich market, have been canceled.

Meanwhile, the entire world continues to monitor omicron.

The variant, first announced by South African health authorities in late November, has led to several travel bans in southern African countries. The CDC placed seven southern African countries at Level 4 on November 27 specifically because of omicron. All of those countries remained at Level 4 this Monday.

And the United States implemented stricter travel rules since December 6 due to concerns about the variant.

Other countries in Level 4 besides Italy

While Europe is being hit hard, it is not the only region with popular Tier 4 tourist destinations. Other places that are also considered “very high” risk for travel include:

• Barbados

• Belize

• Cayman Islands

• Jordan

• Seychelles island

• Turkey

In total, more than 80 countries were classified as Level 4 as of December 13.

You can see the CDC’s risk levels for global destinations on their travel advice page.

Countries at Level 3

The Level 3 category, which applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days, just saw a new addition this Monday.

For Malaysia, the move to Level 3 was good news, as it was at Level 4 since June 2021.

A good number of Caribbean nations popular with Americans seeking warmer climates are currently at Level 3. These include, but are not limited to:

• Aruba

• Dominican Republic

• Grenade

• Saint Kitts and Nevis

The CDC also applies to cruises, whether at sea or in rivers, at Level 3.

Tier 2, Tier 1 and unclassified destinations

In the destinations that carry the designation “Level 2: moderate movid-19”, there have been between 50 and 99 cases of covid-19 per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. Three countries moved there on Monday. These are:

• Jamaica

• Philippines

• Republic of Congo

This was an improvement for all three countries, which had previously been at Tier 3.

In the category of “Level 1: low covid-19” destinations, fewer than 50 new cases have been registered for every 100,000 residents during the last 28 days. Only one country joined at this level on Monday, the tiny African nation of Equatorial Guinea. He had previously been to Level 2.

Finally, there are destinations for which the CDC has an “unknown” risk due to lack of information. As of December 13, some of those locations included:

• Cambodia

• Canary Islands

• Gibraltar

• Nicaragua

• Tanzania

The CDC is warning even fully vaccinated travelers about venturing to destinations without reliable statistics on the current COVID-19 situation.

In its broader travel guide, the CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated.

CNN's Marnie Hunter and Rob Picheta contributed to this report.