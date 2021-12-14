It’s not Mateus Uribe: Luis Díaz will miss this Porto player when he goes to England

The departure of Luis Díaz to football in England is imminent, but in Porto they assure that he will not be the same player without this teammate by his side.

2021 has not been another year in the life of Luis Díaz. As the months went by, he knew how to exploit his best level until he reached his peak in the Colombian National Team during the Copa América matches.

After hanging the bronze medal for third place, the attacking midfielder began to be seen by the great powers of the old continent, being one of the most coveted players on the market.

Although the player chose to remain in Porto during the August transfer period, in Europe they do not want to wait until the end of the season to acquire him and that is why they would finalize the transfer in the January window.

According to sources, the future of the peasant would be in England, where he is intended by Liverpool and Chelsea. In addition, these two teams are still alive in the UEFA Champions League, unlike the Portuguese team that finished third in their group and will play the Europa League.

Faced with the temptation of being able to continue contesting one of the most important club competitions worldwide, Díaz would not frown upon leaving the house that was able to adopt him in 2019 directly from Junior.

However, if the sale is finalized, from Portugal they affirm that the Colombian will not perform in his prime if he does not have Otávio Monteiro by his side, who knew how to become a fundamental ally to take the Dragon to the top of the local league .

For this reason, it will be a question to be analyzed for the institution that decides to acquire the services of the one that emerged in the Barranquilla Shark. Will he go alone or will he prefer to stay with his duo?