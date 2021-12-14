it’s yours for less than 270 euros

Get one of the most original smartphones from realme and don’t pay too much.

You can take the special edition of this realme for less than 300 euros. The realme GT Master Edition falls to 269 ​​euros in its global version, which is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You will have enough space for all your photos, videos and applications.

The realme smartphone arrives with a body designed by Naoto fukasawa, referent of industrial design. There are few devices as special as this GT Master Edition in the catalog of the Chinese firm, you take something unique and original.

Buy the cheapest realme GT Master Edition

The Chinese terminal incorporates a Super AMOLED screen of 6.43 inches, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. In addition to a beautiful design, you will enjoy a fluid screen and wasted color. AMOLED technology offers deep blacks and vibrant hues.

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a processor that you can squeeze with demanding applications. As we have said, the high refresh rate of its panel will offer you great fluidity, if we combine this with the power of its processor … The realme smartphone is fast, you will have no complaints.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.43 “Full HD + and 120 Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,300 mAh battery with fast charging at 65W

3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC and 5G

There are three cameras that the realme mobile incorporates on its back: we find a 64 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a macro sensor 2 megapixels. In the hole of its frontal, a 32 megapixel camera with which you will take good selfies.

Its battery reaches up to 4,300 mAh, but it is not the most interesting feature. It has an impressive 65W fast charging technology, you can quickly recover energy whenever you need it. The Chinese device also features a headphone jack, NFC connectivity and up to 5G, it does not lack anything.

There is not much more to say, for less than 270 euros the Chinese terminal is a highly recommended purchase. Also, you get one special edition of which almost nobody can boast. What else are you going to ask for?

