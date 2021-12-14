Jacky Bracamontes and Adamari López show off with spectacular swimsuits in the Dead Sea

Eliat, Israel. Jacqueline bracamontes Y Adamari Lopez, traveled to Israel to participate in the 70th edition of miss Universe, which was held this December 12 in the city of Eliat and where the representative of India.

After an exhausting week of work, rehearsals and preparations for the beauty pageant, hosts Jacky and Adamari took time to enjoy a relaxing mud mask at the Dead Sea.

Through social networks, images of both celebrities were shared. In one of the images you can see the Puerto Rican with the Chilean Christian of the Fountain while enjoying a nice bath.

Cristián and Adamari have achieved an excellent chemistry after working together on the program Así se baila, even a few months ago rumors that they could have an affair.

In another photo, Bracamontes and López showed off their mud treatment, in addition to showing that they are both very good friends. However, the comments were very flattering for the former Mexican beauty queen, who stole all eyes with her white swimsuit.

A few days ago, Jacky Bracamontes lived an anecdote that left her with her mouth open, because in an interview with People in spanish She confessed that people recognize her on the Isreael streets thanks to the soap operas she recorded.

It has surprised me that they recognize me a lot from soap operas! They really like soap operas in Israel! Grateful to all those people who have asked me if they can hug me, the affection of the people is very nice, “she said.

Source: People in Spanish