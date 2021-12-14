Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Tyron Woodley reveals there is a clause for the triloga in his rematch with Jake Paul

Chen Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley for the scorecards in the first battle it seemed that that was the end of the rivalry between the two outsiders in boxing. who want to try to catch the attention of the fans to boxing.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury did not bring their fight to fruition agreed for the end of this 2021 and Tyron Woodley appeared on the scene as an emerging fighter and saved a card. which was already beginning to sell pay-per-view in the United States.

“I felt like I won the fight, but when I come out and hit his butt and win this fight and win by knockout, go to a trilogue and I will do it again and leave no doubt, that’s the real ‘leave no doubt’. I like how they have low headlines, “began Tyron Woodley to the cameras of TMZ by questioning him about his analysis of the first time he saw the YouTuber.

The former mixed martial arts fighter knows very well that if he wonto have the doors open for a juicy contract of a third fight and in fact indicated that there is a clause about it in the makeshift contract they had to make.

“For me, there was no question about the first time. I saw the fight last night. How do you lose 4, 5, 6, 7, 8? He didn’t win a round after round 4, and clearly lost round 4. So without the drop, without the 10-8, there was no question the first time. So this is the nail in the coffin, this is basically what i should have done the first time. The third time will be without a doubt, “continued Jake Paul’s next rival.

Clearly, everyone was waiting to see Tyson Fury’s younger brother, but the boxer ended up with a rib injury and a chest infection that kept him from the boxing arena.

“Of course I’m willing to participate in the trilogue. Yes, there is a rematch clause there. I’m going to put that in. After knocking him out, Mr. Betting Man, will you run or will you try to fight someone else? Or are you going to come and make this work again? “Revealed Tyron Woodley.

Former UFC member and world champion at the time wlterweight considers that he is a better fighter than the internet star and thus must prove it when Step into the ring next December 18 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

“I bet I hit him on the butt. I bet if he gets up, I bet he will do it again. Bet he fall, bet he knock his ass down. So whatever bet I try to make, I’m going to say I bet I hit your butt, “concluded the former UFC champion.