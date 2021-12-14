James Bond Actress Naomie Harris Revealed She Was Groped By A Big Hollywood Star At An Audition

File photo of Naomie Harris arriving at the BAFTA Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. February 2, 2020. REUTERS / Henry Nicholls

British actress Naomie Harris, 45 years old, has talked about being sexually harassed by a Hollywood “big star” during an audition and was surprised because “nobody said anything”Even though the film’s executives were in the room.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday tabloid, the Oscar-nominated actress, who recently reprized her role as Miss Moneypenny in “No Time To Die” in the James Bond saga, recalled the day that a famous actor groped her while she auditioned for a role.

The actress said that her partner he slid his hand up her skirt and touched her in front of several people from the film crew. No one said or did anything to stop him.

Harris, who refused to reveal the identity of his colleague during the interview, revealed that this actor did not face censorship from those present in the room during the audition. “What was so shocking was that the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was, is, a huge star.”, detailed the interpreter.

She said she feels “very lucky” to have experienced just one of those incidents given the scale of abuse reported in the industry.

“That was my only #MeToo incident, so I feel very lucky given how pervasive that behavior was,” he claimed.

“Now things have definitely changed: I was in a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation, [el perpetrador] was removed immediately“Said Harris, who declined to name the actor who was pulled from the most recent project.

The British actress, nominated for an Oscar for “Moonlight” in 2017, is currently on screen in “No Time To Die” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

Finneas O’Connell, singer Billie Eilish, actor Rami Malek, director Cary Fukunaga, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris pose during the world premiere of the new James Bond movie “No Time To Die” at the Royal Albert. Hall in London, Great Britain, September 28, 2021 (Reuters)

This occurs when Crown’s star, Claire foy, condemned the metropolitan police’s handling of the murder of Sarah Everard and said she was angry that the onus is on women to protect themselves against men.

The official Wayne Couzens of the London Metropolitan Police raped and murdered Everard, 33, in March this year. His body was found in Kent.

In statements to Sunday times, Foy said: “Hundreds of women are attacked every day. It makes me very angry. How can you think about making women safe and think about getting more police officers, whom women do not trust, to take care of them?

“We don’t need to be taken care of. We need them to stop killing and raping us. That’s it. It is simple. And it’s terrible to say, but they are men“, he claimed.

British actress Claire Foy, star of “The Crown” (EFE)



The actress plays Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, in the second season of the BBC’s “A Very British Scandal,” which will depict the high-profile divorce between Campbell and her husband, the 11th Duke of Argyll, played by Paul Bettany. .

The story is said to be one of the first cases in which a woman was the victim of revenge porn in the media when an explicit Polaroid photo of Campbell was used in the middle of a sexual act against her.

