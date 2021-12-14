JCE President receives courtesy visit from Ramfis Trujillo

Santo Domingo, RD.

The president of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), Román Jáquez Liranzo, received Ramfis Domínguez Trujillo on Monday on a courtesy visit, according to information provided by the electoral body.

The information, posted with an audiovisual on the JCE’s social networks, specifies that Domínguez Trujillo was accompanied by a delegation made up of Jaime Hernández, Hugo McFarlane, Carlos Pula S., Miguel Alcántara, Manuel García and Luis J. Domínguez.

“The #PdteJCE, Román Jáquez Liranzo (@RomnJquez), received this Monday a courtesy visit to Ramfis Domínguez Trujillo (@ramfisdt), who was accompanied by a team of technical collaborators,” the JCE posted.

The grandson of dictator Rafael Leonidas Trujillo has shown his intentions to be a candidate for the presidency of the Republic and for the last process he was rejected by the JCE, as he did not comply with the provisions of the Dominican Constitution.

In the presidential elections last year, the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), with Jáquez Liranzo at the head of the entity, rejected a request submitted by Domínguez Trujillo, so that the JCE would allow him to be a candidate, because he has two nationalities, one Dominican and another North American, violating article 20 of the Constitution that establishes that the non-Dominican must renounce.

“Citizen Luis José Ramfis Domínguez Trujillo did not demonstrate before this jurisdiction that he had complied with the requirement enshrined in the sole paragraph of Article 20 of the Constitution, consisting of renouncing US nationality 10 years prior to the date of the election to the which intends to participate, nor has it been able to prove that it has complied with the prior residence requirement, ”the ruling said.