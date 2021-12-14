Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fill the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’ with love | Bennifer | Celebs | United States | nnda | nnni | SHOWS

They do not stop being observed. Jennifer Lopez the actor accompanied her boyfriend Ben affleck to the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’ and the way they both looked at each other, making it clear that their love story after 17 years apart is at its best, caught the attention of the photographers who immortalized the moment.

On Sunday night ‘Bennifer’ came to the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, for the screening of the actor’s new film and they did not stop looking affectionate and 100% empathetic.

Ben, JLo and their outpouring of love on the red carpet

Since they resumed their relationship in 2021, after JLo made the end of his relationship with Alex Rodríguez official, the couple has not stopped enjoying their company. Romantic vacations, trips outside the United States, family outings, among others, are a constant for both but, above all, uniting the children they had with their previous marriages with Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, thus forming a great family.

For the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’, Jennifer Lopez chose an Elie Saab dress in a sky blue Greek cut, a style that made her look like a goddess. While the model from the Fall-Winter 2021/2022 Haute Couture collection was very sheer, a velvet bow belt helped to cinch her figure, as well as the deep V-neckline. The look was complemented by a Tyler box clutch bag. Ellis, as well as diamond rings, earrings, and bracelets to add to the glamor.

For his part, Ben Affleck chose a tuxedo with a vest and a dark coat for the big night of ‘The Tender Bar’, a film directed by George Clooney and in which Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, among others, also star.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were very much in love, in addition to sharing laughter and a lot of complicity. (Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Composition)

How did JLo and Ben Affleck get back together?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in the middle of a crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of encounters, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while cruising on a luxurious yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the 2002 movie ‘Gigli’ where they fell in love. In November they got engaged but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year in which they debuted together on a red carpet; however, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.