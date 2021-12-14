Jennifer Lopez shows how to combine jeans and corset

Jennifer Lopez She is a businesswoman, a singer, a dancer, but above all, she is an icon. Her style, personality and beauty place her on another level of celebrity: what she touches becomes a trend, what she wears is already fashion. Now a corset combined with jeans.

That’s why we love the Bronx diva who teaches style every time she is seen in public or posts something on Instagram, where she is followed by 185 million people! Impressive.

