Jennifer Lopez shows how to combine jeans and corset

Jennifer Lopez She is a businesswoman, a singer, a dancer, but above all, she is an icon. Her style, personality and beauty place her on another level of celebrity: what she touches becomes a trend, what she wears is already fashion. Now a corset combined with jeans.

That’s why we love the Bronx diva who teaches style every time she is seen in public or posts something on Instagram, where she is followed by 185 million people! Impressive.

All harvested with effort, talent and style. Of course. Let’s see, then, the formula to get the corset + combination right jeans and achieve a well-defined waist, a modern, glamorous outfit and a few more centimeters, which stylize the figure.

Impeccable and stylish as always, Jennifer Lopez innovated with a combo that has been a trend ever since. Fountain. Daiylmail.com

Jennifer Lopez and the winning formula: denim corset + jeans

Climb on high heels made of methacrylate to make the weight of the footwear invisible and stylize the figure. This is how it was presented Jennifer Lopez on that occasion for the premiere of the film Hustlers in New York. But what caught our attention was the combo that made up a look as avant-garde as it was perfect.

The jeans Baggy with an exaggerated waist with enough volume to fold it forward, pulls to the side and in washed taupe denim were already a piece of fashion in themselves. But posts with the corset denim signed by Balmain, Jennifer Lopez managed to outdo herself when it comes to combinations.

Jessica Rich’s heels didn’t elevate her as much as her styling !Jennifer Lopez never ceases to amaze!

How to combine a corset with jean and attend an evening event, solved by the Bronx diva, Jennifer Lopez. Fountain. Instyle

The jeans to wear with a corset they are baggy. The match of JLo It is perfect because it complies with the famous compensation law, key in styling: for there to be a short and tight garment like the corset, it must be balanced with another one that is longer in sight and baggy, its baggy jeans!

The best thing about the outfit, however, is the union of the Jean with the Jean. Suitable for a night or day look, this stylish combo of Jennifer Lopez traveled the world thanks to the fact that it was commented on in thousands of publications. And thus another legendary outfit was born to imitate the Bronx diva.

Since she’s been in love, her looks have become more and more mythical, so don’t lose sight of this Latin diva who brings so much joy to all fashionistas on the planet. And you, for what occasion would you wear the corset of Jennifer Lopez combined with jeans baggy?