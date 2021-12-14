JLL to lead New York’s proptech strategy

The city is looking for innovative new businesses that have a positive impact on residents.



| Karl Tomusk

New York has tasked JLL Technologies with finding proptech startups that improve tenant lives and the sustainability of city buildings.

The Proptech Pilot Program, launched by the New York City Economic Development Corporation, seeks to drive innovation and improve “low-investment buildings and underserved communities.”

In collaboration with the City’s Department of Administrative Services and the New York City Housing Authority on the project, NYCEDC will pilot the appropriate proptech platforms within City assets.

The role of JLL Technologies, JLL’s technology and innovation division, will be to review and recommend startups that are interested in working with city agencies. The company, whose role was announced at the Propel by MIPIM Conference last week, will also offer recommendations for startups whose technology can be tested in live environments.

Rachel Loeb, NYCEDC President and CEO, said: “We have chosen JLL Technologies as our partner to help address the unique needs of the city due to its deep understanding of the proptech sector, a strong commitment to sustainability and an alignment with the objectives of the program.

“This program will go a long way toward rethinking how proptech technology is used and will pave the way for the technology to help bridge the digital divide and drive a more equitable recovery.”

NYCEDC identified three main goals for the program:

Support the emerging enabling technology industry by making public infrastructure available to scale technology solutions.

Prioritize the needs of the most affected and underserved communities

Create a flexible platform that helps city agencies improve the safety, health, sustainability, and performance of city assets.

Once the startups have been selected, a second program operator, working with city agency asset managers, will oversee the recruitment, deployment, monitoring and evaluation of the pilots.

Yishai Lerner, Co-CEO of JLL Technologies, said: “JLLT is proud to partner with NYCEDC, NYCHA and DCAS to find and deliver world-class proptech solutions that address the most pressing needs of City tenants and property.

“We are excited that this program will help drive technological innovation in the sector and serve as a model for other cities in their fight to improve well-being, sustainability and more.”