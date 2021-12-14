JPMorgan expects full economic recovery by 2022

What will the global economy be like in 2022 2:48

(CNN) – After nearly two full years of chaos fueled by Covid-19, JPMorgan Chase predicts that 2022 will usher in a return to normalcy and a complete healing of the economic wounds caused by the health crisis.

“Our view is that 2022 will be the year of a full global recovery, the end of the global pandemic and a return to normal conditions that we had before the covid-19 outbreak,” wrote Marko Kolanovic, strategic director of global markets at JPMorgan. , in a note to customers on Wednesday. “This is justified by achieving broad population immunity and with the help of human ingenuity, as new therapies are expected to be widely available in 2022.”

America’s largest bank expects progress on the healthcare front to trigger a “strong” recovery in the economy, marked by a return in global mobility and solid spending by consumers and businesses.

JPMorgan expects continued growth for the equity market, albeit at a slower pace. The bank set a year-end target of 5,050 for the S&P 500, 8% higher than current levels.

“In 2021, economies around the world made great progress towards recovery and reopening,” wrote Kolanovic. “However, much remains to be done as the recovery was uneven, incomplete and often interrupted by new virus outbreaks and scares.”

Despite vaccines, natural immunity and health restrictions, the “human cost” of COVID-19 has been higher this year than last, JPMorgan noted. But he warns that there are roadblocks ahead, including reversing the easy money policies of central banks.

“As the recovery runs its course, markets will begin to adjust to tighter monetary conditions, a process that is likely to inject volatility,” Kolanovic wrote, adding that this shift will be a “headwind” for high-value markets such as the Nasdaq.

Other risks identified by JPMorgan include geopolitical tensions in Europe and Asia, uncertainties surrounding high inflation and an “impending energy crisis.”

While Citigroup predicted on Tuesday that US oil prices will average just $ 59 a barrel in the fourth quarter of next year, JPMorgan remains optimistic on energy, saying it expects crude to hit US $ 86 a barrel by the end of 2022 and Brent, the benchmark, will be US $ 90.