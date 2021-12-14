Justin Verlander and Houston signed multi-million dollar 2-year deal – SwingComplete

December 13, 2021

Justin Verlander is formally a player for the Houston Astros. An announcement that we did not expect for this date, given the ongoing lockout, but that came to clarify, at least partially, an important doubt that remained from the signing period before December 2.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, “Justin Verlander’s two-year, $ 50 million deal for ’22 -’23 with Houston has received formal approval from Major League Baseball, even at a time when the owners have locked players out of the labor battle at course. “

According to what has transpired, the announcement was made possible from the fact that the file for the review for approval of the agreement was presented hours before the start of the closing.

Despite the nebula on the details that caused such a delay in approval and official announcement, there is talk of an issue related to the language in the contract, which is clearly a thing of the past.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB NetWork, “Both the amount of 50 million for two seasons and the exit clause for the player after the first contractual tranche remain in force. “

At some point the possibility of Verlander’s return to the sidereal team was questioned, who after his second Cy Young Award in 2019 required Tommy John surgery that prevented him from participating in the last two seasons.

But the above was not the cause of doubt, but the discontent of the clubhouse because throughout the recovery time the 39-year-old star pitcher did not show concern or support his teammates. Soon we will be able to see if that topic is also a thing of the past.