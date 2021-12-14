Karol G was in intense perreo with his dancers and even took a drink from the bust of one of them

Singer Karol G continues on his Bichota Tour, always taking his well-deserved breaks after his presentations and in the company of part of his work team. Obviously, a fundamental part of it are its dancers with whom Karol G who was in intense perreo, making suggestive movements and raising the temperature of the social network Instagram, since the singer herself published the images in the stories of her account. Things got so good that Karol G even drank a drink from the bust of one of his dancers.

During the day, Karol G was showing his fans everything that happens behind a tour. He presented part of his work team such as audio technicians, lighting, logistics personnel, costumes, photographer and of course, his very sexy dancers. Same with which Karol G had a night of dancing and intense perreo while drinking drinks from the bust of one of them. Karol G made it very clear in the stories on his Instagram account that his “crew” is more than people he works with: “They are first partners and then co-workers.”

The Bichota Tour is about to end. There are two cities left Y Karol G She did what a long time Latin artist did not do: literally fill huge venues and sell out a tour within days of starting the tour. Karol G has been falling in love with her fans more and more every day, because she not only demonstrated her musical power, but her sensuality with each choreography with which she gave everything for everything in many of the scenarios in which she appeared.

This is not to mention the excitement and The impact he caused by singing with his former Anuel AA at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico, to then walk the streets of his native Medellín, where he also sang a Vallenato to Colombia making many cry. If you’re wondering who the Latin singer of 2021 was, no doubt Karol G could be a very good candidate.

