Kim Kardahsian passes law bar exam

In her message, Kim gave special thanks to Van Jones, a lawyer by profession and CNN contributor, who guided Kim on the winding path of studying law. “Big shout out to @ vanjones68 who convinced me to go to law school in the first place before introducing me to @jessicajackson and @edyhaney, who took me to see their every move in the courtroom. I respect them a lot and I thank you both for letting me accompany you and asking all the little questions along the way ”.

“To the Bar Bri Law School prep school, I couldn’t have done it without you! Getting together with teachers @ sam.arlen.farkas and @chuckshonholtz changed my life. Thanks guys for putting in hours and teaching me everything I needed to know! 10-hour days, daily 4-hour zooms, our in-person practice tests week after week. We did it!”.

© @ kimkardashian Kim’s father was a lawyer and she is sure he would be proud of what he has accomplished

“I know my dad would be very proud and actually would be so surprised to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner. They told me he was known for making fun of people who didn’t pass their first try like he did, but it would have been my biggest motivator! ”

“The bottom line is never give up, even when you’re holding onto a string, you can! Put your mind to it and do it because it feels so good once you get to the other side! ⚖️ 📚 ”.

As Kim explained well, there is still an exam to pass, but this one she took is the more difficult of the two, so good luck to the businesswoman, who could soon be one of the most prominent defenders of the court. The socialite has a passion for law in her veins thanks to her father, the deceased Robert Kardashian (1944-2003), who was a lawyer of Armenian origin, known for being a friend and defender of OJ Simpson during one of the most mediatic trials in the history of the United States.