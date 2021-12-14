Despite Kanye West’s intentions to get back with Kim Kardashian, The businesswoman has decided to move on with her love life and officially cut ties with the rapper while her divorce proceedings continue. In February this year, Kim filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Kim Kardashian seeks to officially sever ties with Kanye West

Kim, who shares four children with ‘Ye’, has submitted an application to officially change her marital status to “single.”, in accordance with TMZ; medium that obtained the legal documents. Meanwhile, the artist and the socialite They continue to work out the details related to the custody of the children and the division of their properties.

In case requesting the change of marital status were not enough, the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians It also seeks to remove the West last name from her full name and revert to her maiden name.

Does Kanye West want to fix things with Kim?

In an amicable process of separation, in October, Kim bought the house she shared with West in Hidden Hills, California. However, since November, Kanye has spoken publicly about getting back with the founder of SKIMS.

On Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, the rapper noted that he still considers Kim his “wife” and mentioned that “there is no paperwork” to indicate otherwise. “I have not even seen the newspapers, we are not even divorced … That is not a joke to me. My children want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together”added ‘Ye’.

At a recent benefit concert, Kanye literally begged Kim to come back during his performance of the song. ‘Runaway’. “I need you to run back to me. More specifically, Kimberly “said the rapper. Just the next morning, Kim applied for a change of marital status.

While Kanye isn’t ready to give up on his marriage yet, Kim has started dating the comedian from Saturday night Live, Pete Davidson. The businesswoman is ready to enter a new chapter in her life after “trying for a long time” to make her marriage worksaid a source close to Kim.

Despite their differences, The reality TV star has indicated that she is committed to co-parenting with Kanye. “Kim likes to keep the peace between [ella] and Kanye “said a source to E! News.