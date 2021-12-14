Kobbo Santarrosa will testify in the trial against Raphy Pina

The television producer Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa, known by the character of “La Comay”, was summoned by the prosecution to testify today, Tuesday, in the trial that is being followed against Raphy pina in the Federal Court, in Hato Rey.

The production of the TeleOnce television program confirmed to El Nuevo Día that the summons is scheduled for today, at 1:00 pm

Santarrosa’s name first emerged in the case when Judge Francisco Besosa read it from a list of names that included potential witnesses in the case, including federal agents and government employees.

Meanwhile, among other names, the judge also read that of the urban music singer Daddy yankee, but the defense of Pina, who artistically represents the reggaeton, denied that he is a witness in the case, but that his name was read as one of those that will be mentioned during the trial.

Similarly, the singer’s spokeswoman said yesterday in written statements that Daddy Yankee has not been cited.

Yesterday, in the afternoon, the name of Santarrosa reappeared during the initial arguments of the federal prosecutor Maria Montanez on the first day of the trial.

According to Montañez, the FBI intercepted a phone call between Pina Nieves and Santarrosa in March 2020. It indicated that in that conversation the defendant allegedly said that the house in the Caguas Real urbanization was his, where the agents seized two firearms and ammunition.

The federal prosecutor’s office seeks to convince the jury that Pina Nieves had “constructive possession” of the firearms. That means that he had “control” of these, which he is prohibited as a federal convict, after pleading guilty to bank fraud in 2015.

Pina Nieves faces two counts of possession of a firearm illegally modified to fire automatically and of possession of a firearm by a person who was convicted of a federal crime.

For each charge you expose yourself to a maximum of 10 years in prison.