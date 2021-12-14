Kristal Silva dresses in glamor and surpasses Miss Universe. | Instagram Special

Kristal Silva dresses in glamor and surpasses miss Universe, because the presenter shone in the special transmission for Mexico of the famous contest, where Harnaaz Sandhu was chosen as the new beauty queen.

Next to Sofia Aragon, Vanessa Claudio and Uriel Estrada, Kristal Silva She looked the most beautiful sharing all the details of the semifinals, where Deborah Hallal, The beauty Miss Universe Mexico failed to advance to the top 10 of the contest.

Kristal Silva acknowledged that it was like reliving her own experience, because in 2016 she represented Mexico in the same contest, something that she considers one of the great achievements of her life and that catapulted the career she holds today and that gives her given a privileged place in the heart of the audience.

Kristal He has known how to impose fashion with his style and although on this occasion he was accompanied by beautiful colleagues, he stood out with two extremely elegant dresses, created by famous Mexican designers Victor & Jesse.

The first of the dresses was white with sparkles and highlighted her beauty and impeccable silhouette. She later changed to a black velvet dress with crystal appliqués on the chest, making her Kristal Silva look like a real queen.

Although Mexico did not stand out with its participation, Kristal Silva noted that she had done a magnificent role and that the winner, Harnaaz Sandhu from India had done a great job with her responses, an element that was decisive in deciding whether she or Miss Universe Paraguay they kept the crown previously worn by the Mexican Andrea Meza.

Kristal Silva in the best moment of his professional life

Although we generally see Kristal Silva as one of the most beloved presenters of Come the joy and also stood out in the singing contest “I want to sing”, Appearing in this special program made him show his talent further, something that his followers applauded because for a long time they asked him to Aztec TV give you more opportunities outside of the morning show.

Kristal Silva I could not be more grateful, because as a television presenter and as a model and ambassador of important brands, she has become one of the most beloved faces in entertainment, something that adds to the great heart and humility with which her friends describe her .

The ex beauty queen originally from the beautiful state of Tamaulipas He has shown that he came to television to stay and has promised that 2022 will surprise with new projects, but this 2021 remains engraved in his heart as one of the most important personally and professionally, since he also witnessed the wedding of Kristal Silva with the great love of his life.

With makeup or without makeup, in the gym, in spandex or with elegant dresses, Kristal Silva It is a clear example of true beauty, the intelligence of a woman, the importance of self-love and how there are no impossibilities when you believe in yourself.