Larry Nassar: gymnasts who have been abused by the doctor in the US will receive US $ 380 million

Admin 3 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 32 Views

Victims

Image source, Getty Images

Caption,

From left to right, gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols.

Hundreds of women who were abused by former US national gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar will receive $ 380 million after settling with USA Gymnastics.

Thus ends a five-year legal battle that began in the wake of this great abuse scandal that rocked American sports.

Nassar was sentenced to more than 300 years in prison in 2018 for sexually abusing gymnasts, many of them as children.

Dozens of athletes, including several Olympic medalists, testified about how Nassar sexually abused them.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Barcelona today: Xavi Hernández comments on Napoli rival in Europa League | UEFA Europa League

The Europa League has not played and has Xavi Hernández already opened the umbrella? The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved