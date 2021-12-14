LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant in a record that proves his greatness

LeBron James continues to make history with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA and now surpasses Kobe Bryant in a historical data.

Although the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) it has not been very good yet for a team that came as a candidate as they are Los angeles lakers, the one who continues to break records and fill himself with arguments to be considered the GOAT, is Lebron James.

That race to be the best of all time is usually passed against Michael Jordan, the great favorite of this title for most, although there are also some who consider it to Kobe bryant in that position. The truth is The king is up there, among the best.

And that same has been showing in recent games. At this moment James is on a streak with several games at a high level, enough to have won the Western Conference Player of the Week award in the NBA.

And, above all, this Sunday he made history again in victory 106-94 of Lakers against Orlando Magic. LeBron was the top scorer of the evening with 30 points, and supplemented it with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Another triple-double for # 6, but this one would be special.

LeBron James overtakes Kobe Bryant

With that statistical line, LBJ became the oldest player in NBA history to make a triple-double with 30 points., beating the record he had Kobe, who did it at 36 years and 99 days, while the one born in Akron, Ohio, did so with 36 and 347 days.