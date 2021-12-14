Lewis Hamilton sells his hulking New York triplex

Lewis Hamilton has sold his massive New York triplex after almost two years on the market. The winner of the recent Formula 1 GP in Saudi Arabia has found an unknown buyer who, through a Seattle-based company, has paid 44 million euros. Although the figure is dizzying, the truth is that Hamilton reduced the initial amount by five million and even so, he has earned four more than what he paid in 2017. This is the most expensive operation carried out in the central area of ​​Manhattan (New York) in all 2021.

Bought it in 2017

Property includes six bathrooms and two vanities along with private rooftop decks, library, pool, and outdoor kitchen

The impressive living room, with six meter high ceilings. StreetEasy

On the upper floor there is access to a huge terrace. StreetEasy

The property, located in the coveted 443 of Greenwich, whose social ascent we already explained in La Vanguardia, The property covers 826 m2 and includes six bathrooms and two toilets along with private roof terraces, library, pool, outdoor kitchen and two parking spaces. A separate elevator serves the three penthouse floors: the double height corner living room exhibits exposed wooden support beams and a 6m high ceiling. Set around a huge island with two dishwashers, the separate kitchen consists of high-end appliances.

Ambitious patrimonial operation

Hamilton bought another property for 37 million euros at 70 Vestry St, also in Tribeca

One of the bathrooms. StreetEasy

Access to the kitchen. StreetEasy

The kitchen, with high-end finishes. StreetEasy

One of the bathrooms. StreetEasy

Floor plans show that there are three and potentially four guest bedrooms on the second level, along with a master suite consisting of a private study, morning bar, and walk-in closet. The clean-lined bathroom in the master bedroom is luxurious, though windowless. A study off the main floor living room has an attached bathroom which makes it easily convertible to a sixth bedroom.

The upper floor is dedicated to a spacious full lounge that extends through the accordion-folded glass door walls onto a pair of terraces, the largest, with panoramic views of the city and the river.

A private elevator leads directly to the third floor of the attic. StreetEasy

Triplex plan. StreetEasy

Recreation of the current appearance of building 443 on Greenwich St. Third parties

The truth is that Hamilton never occupied this duplex: months after acquiring it, he acquired another penthouse for 37 million euros at No. 70 Vestry St, also in Tribeca, where he has had Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady as neighbors. .