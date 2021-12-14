Local press REPEATED WITH Yasiel Puig’s recent past – SwingCompleto

December 13, 2021

By Jerry Díaz / @ Jerryto94

The controversy is splashing the figure of Yasiel Puig again. This Monday, December 13 Gus Garcia-Robert of the Washington Post dusted off a couple of matters related to sexual accusations. These are two episodes that occurred in 2017 when Puig was still playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Two encounters of a sexual nature in which, according to the victims, the Cuban became violent. In one case, he began breaking objects after having consensual relationships. In the other, the victim said that after an appointment, he entered her apartment and forced her.

They never came out because there was no complaint and there was an economic settlement that amounted to 325 thousand dollars. Not even MLB took action on the matter or put him on administrative leave. These two cases are not related to a woman’s accusation of an event during a Lakers NBA game in 2018.

SwingCompleto contacted Yasiel Puig’s agent, Lisset Carnet. She explained to us that these cases were already known and there is no point in dusting them off again. However, he will give more expanded statements to our environment shortly.

The man from Cienfuegos recently signed with Kiwoom Heroes from the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) for one year and one million dollars. For this reason, he did not continue participating with the Toros del Este in the Dominican Republic winter league (LIDOM).