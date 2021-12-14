Lomachenko defeated Commey in 12 one-sided rounds

Vasiliy Lomachenko He no longer has his lightweight titles, but he may be the most dangerous man in the division. Lomachenko, the former three-weight world champion brutalized former lightweight champion Richard “RC” Commey, won a wide unanimous decision over the Ghanaian fighter in front of 8,555 fans Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Scores (119-108 2x and 117-110) were academic after 12 rounds were completed.

Lomachenko dropped Commey with a left hand coming off a clinch in the seventh round. Lomachenko then saluted Commey’s corner to stop the fight, but they didn’t obey. Commey somehow survived when Lomachenko landed serious on his head and body.

Lomachenko said:

I saw your situation. It was very difficult for him, ”Lomachenko said. “That’s why I said, ‘Hey, stop the fight.’ He is a true warrior. He has a big heart and we go on and show people 12 great rounds. “

Commey said:

I took my eyes off him for a second and boom! I just took my eyes off him and that was it. It is what it is. He is a great fighter. I did what I have to do. I’m fine. I’m not bad. Nothing happened to me”.

Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) has now won two lightweight fights since losing his belts to Teofimo López in October 2020. As he said before the fight, he hopes to become the undisputed lightweight champion, a crown that currently It features Australian George Kambosos Jr.

Lomachenko said:

I said before that I don’t like to talk about myself. We have many excellent fighters in this division. We have a lot of top-tier fighters. So we can put on a lot of great fights in the future. “

In the co-feature event, Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) did nothing to dispel the idea that he is the next great American heavyweight. Anderson knocked out Ukrainian puncher Oleksandr Teslenko (17-2, 13 KOs) in the second round, his third consecutive stoppage in the second round.

Anderson finished the night with a right-to-left hook combination that sent Teslenko to the mat.

Anderson said:

We went in and wanted to confuse him, so we came out left-handed. I think we did. We changed again in the next round, and he didn’t know what was coming, and he ended up on the mat. “

In a special attraction Keyshawn Davis (4-0, 3 KOs), who just won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, had a gold performance. Davis knocked out Mexican José Zaragoza (8-4-1, 2 KOs) in the second round of the lightweight fight scheduled for six rounds.

The second and last fall, a left foot to the body, marked the end of Zaragoza.

In the match that opened the televised portion of the card, Nico Ali Walsh, In the same building where his grandfather made so many indelible memories, he made one of his own. Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs) edged Reyes Sánchez (6-1, 2 KOs) by majority decision (38-38, 39-37 and 40-36) in a four-round middleweight fight. Ali Walsh dominated the first half of the fight, but it was Sanchez who moved on in the second half. After two knockouts to start his career, Ali Walsh scored his first win by decision.

Ali Walsh said:

I learned a lot tonight. Obviously, I fought a well-matched opponent. He was 6-0 ″. “He saw my right hand. Obviously I saw yours too. He was a very skilled opponent. A lot of guys with three fights don’t fight someone like him. But because my career has been accelerated due to my name and my grandfather, I am fighting against this type of opponents like Reyes Sánchez ”.

OTHER BILLBOARD RESULTS:

• The 2021 “Prospect of the Year” race may be a one-horse race. The sensational Puerto Rican prospect Xander zayas (12-0, 9 KOs) earned his sixth win of the year, knocking out Italian Alessio Mastronunzio (9-2, 3 KOs) in the first round. Zayas dropped his foe in the first 10 seconds, then stepped on the gas until referee Danny Schiavone stopped the fight at 2:52 of the episode.

I told you I came here to make a statement. That’s what I did, ”Zayas said. “I am the prospect of the year. I hope everyone knows who the 2021 prospect is. “

• New York City welterweight Pablo “Pretty Boy” Valdez (6-0, 5 KOs), who counts Edgar Berlanga among his stablemates, knocked out Dominican veteran Julio César Sánchez (11-4, 6 KOs) ) in the fourth round.



• Junior welterweight John “The Terrible” Bauza (16-0, 7 KOs) could be Puerto Rico’s next big prospect. Bauza unbeaten Michael Williams Jr. (19-1, 12 KOs), scoring multiple knockdowns en route to a fourth-round knockout victory. Bauza added three knockdowns in the fourth round, the last putting Williams on the ropes.

• James “Crunch Time” Wilkins Staten Island’s (10-2, 6 KOs) posted a close unanimous decision victory over Juan Tapia (10-4, 3 KOs) in an eight-round junior lightweight fight. Wilkins, who dropped Tapia in the fourth round, had to withstand a late rally in the final two rounds to get the victory with scorecards of: 77-75, 77-74 and 76-75.

• In a welterweight bout, the oldest of the Davis Brothers, Kelvin Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) knocked out Ryan Schwartzberg (1-4-1, 1 KOs) after Schwartzberg’s corner stopped the fight after finishing the second round. Davis scored a knockdown in the second round with a left hand.

• The 2016 Irish Olympian “Mighty” Joe Ward (6-1, 3 KOs) it only took 1:35 to knock out Mississippi native Britton Norwood (10-4-1, 7 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout that opened the card. Ward began the carnage with a body shot that nearly doubled over Norwood. After a knockdown, Ward attacked and referee Charlie Fitch intervened.