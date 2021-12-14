Man is sentenced to 11 years in prison for strangling a Jew on the street in New York – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – A Brooklyn man has been sentenced for hate crimes after committing a brutal attack in 2018 on a Jewish man who was walking home from his synagogue.

Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo sentenced 44-year-old James Vincent to 11 years in prison just over a month after a jury found Vincent guilty of strangulation as a hate crime and assault as a crime. hate, among other charges.

On April 21, 2018, Menachem Moskowitz was walking home in East Flatbush when he was attacked. Prosecutors say Vincent yelled anti-Semitic slurs at Moskowitz, strangled him and hit him on the head. Moskowitz suffered a black eye and a broken rib.

Two passersby intervened and Vincent fled. He was arrested a few days later, identified after buying ice cream at a nearby store with a payment card bearing his name.

“This was a terrifying and unprovoked attack that left an innocent man terrified. We will not tolerate hate crime in Brooklyn, where we pride ourselves on the diversity of our neighbors, “Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a press release.

“I hope this ruling sends the message that my Office will prosecute and bring to justice those who attack members of our community with hate-fueled violence,” he added.