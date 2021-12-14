Manchester United closes first team facilities due to Covid outbreak

After having some positives, the Red Devils are in talks to postpone Tuesday’s game against Brentford.

The Manchester United has closed the first team facilities for 24 hours by the covid outbreak on the team and is in discussions with the Premier league to postpone Tuesday’s game against Brentford.

Manchester United facilities @ManUtd

A small group of players and club workers have given positive this weekend after the match against Norwich City and yesterday there was a non-contact training session between those who tested negative.

2 Related

This Monday, United confirmed that they have made the decision to close the facilities of the first team in the sports city of Carrington for 24 hours to minimize the risk of any type of contagion.

“Due to the cancellation of training, the impact this has on the squad and the priority that the health of workers and players supposes, the club is speaking with the Premier league on whether it is safe to go ahead with the game against Brentford, “United said in a statement.

This would be the second game of the Premier league to be postponed this season due to Covid, after the Brighton & Hove Albion-Tottenham Hotspur could not be played this weekend due to an outbreak of infected in the ‘Spurs’.