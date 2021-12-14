Maradona Cup | Boca Juniors delves into the crisis of FC Barcelona

A year after the death of Diego Armando Maradona, two of his clubs played the Maradona Cup this afternoon in Saudi Arabia. A tribute to the Argentine myth far from Europe and America, which also caught the FC Barcelona in a rather uncomfortable situation also because of his latest results. Today against Boca Juniors, despite sending in possession in the first half, he again showed his usual problems, to see the goal and be equally forceful in his own area.

Of course, in an eleven full of news and changes, finally highlighting the presence of Dani Alves in it. The Brazilian was extremely active during his contest in the first act as well, visiting the rival area on countless occasions. And it was as soon as the second half resumed when the Catalans went ahead. Ferran Jutglá, one of the youth players chosen by Xavi to play today, took advantage of a rebound in the area to open the scoring in the 50th minute., and thus have more aim than other of his teammates such as Philippe Coutinho, who is still denied.

Although the target did not finish seating the culés, who kept getting in trouble every time the team xeneize he found the back of his defense. Neto was key to maintaining the advantage until the game entered a long-awaited carousel of changes prior to the final stage. And in that section the visitors today were the dominators, until they equalized in 77 ‘, through Exequiel Zeballos, who finished off a low center in the heart of the area at his pleasure.

Something that followed new attacks by the Argentines, who were close to the comeback. But the game went to penalties. In the round, the failures of Matheus and Guillem ruined FC Barcelona’s chances of winning this trophy. One more setback for the team azulgrana.