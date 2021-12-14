Marc Anthony and his girlfriend Madu Nicola, captured in the most caramelized by the streets of New York

The romance between the salsero Marc Anthony and the brazilian model Madu Nicola going from strength to strength. This is revealed by the new photos circulating of the couple and taken by the paparazzi when they went to dinner at a restaurant in the Big Apple.

Their relationship was made public when appeared together on the Latin Billboard 2021, held at the end of September in the city of Miami. There they surprised with the displays of affection and complicity that were dedicated on the red carpet of the awards. Kisses and hugs that were given in front of the photographers, who immortalized the couple, he dressed in black pants and a white shirt, while she wore a black dress for the occasion.

Since then, few details have emerged about his love story, which is undoubtedly in a serious stage, as he decided to present it publicly at this awards ceremony. And as the news about their romance trickled down, the lovebirds were hunted in New York City together and most caramelly.

The singer and the model were caught when they were going to dinner. Both in love and dressed in winter clothes to protect themselves from the cold.

So far few details are known about the young woman who has stolen the heart of the interpreter of “Vivir mi vida”.

After Marc Anthony presented her publicly, it was announced that she would be 19 years old and would be born in Brazil, but resides in the United States. His Instagram account is kept private, so he seems to have no interest in being part of show business. What do you think of the couple they form?

You can follow CiberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.