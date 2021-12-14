Marco Antonio Regil reveals why his romance with Adamari López ended

The Mexican driver Marco Antonio Regil revealed the reason that led him to end his relationship with the Puerto Rican presenter, Adamari López.

On the YouTube show “The interview with Yordi Rosado”, The presenter pointed out that the culmination of the three-month relationship with the Puerto Rican actress was not due to jealousy, although he did acknowledge feeling discomfort when he saw her kiss with actor Eduardo Capetillo in the novel Camila, which aired in 1998 .

“I knew that Adamari is a super professional actress and they were not jealous that ‘there is something’, but I did not like it because that was my little mouth and they are kissing me”, Said the speaker without filters.

In 2018, López announced that he separated from Regil because of his jealousy with fellow actor René Strickler during a segment of the morning show Un Nuevo Día, where they celebrated their forty-year career on small television.

Both López and Regil were co-workers in the Telemundo production.

“I was very practical and I said: “If I were an actor and I had to put up with making out, sorry, because I know this is done for professional reasons … do love and bed scenes, if I had to ask me to put up with that, it would be fair for me to put up with it … Since then I learned my lesson and never dated actresses”He added.

However, Regil, with good humor, also narrated how he felt obliged to cancel the wedding he had scheduled with the former beauty queen Silvia Salgado, and admitted that it was “the best thing that happened to us” since he recognized that his relationship with the beauty it was not compatible.

Likewise, the driver spoke for the first time about his father, who suffered from alcoholism and led to his separation from his mother for suffering from gender violence. He also revealed how difficult it was for his mother to cope with Alzheimer’s disease.