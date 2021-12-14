Marlene Favela pays tribute to the Virgin of Guadalupe with a white outfit and veil

The actress of multiple leading roles on Televisa, captivated all her followers with a very significant and powerful outfit, since on this occasion she paid tribute to the Guadalupe’s Virgin With a white outfit and veil, garments with which she showed her devotion to the Morenita del Tepeyac.

Marlene Favela is one of the most popular public figures on Mexican television, which has cultivated a trajectory of years within one of the most recognized companies, Televisa, where he has stood out with his talent and beauty.

On this occasion, he paid tribute to the Virgin of Guadalupe by wearing a white outfit and a veil. The outfit was made up of a white sleeveless blouse, which had the image of the Morenita de Tepeyac stamped in gold, in addition to some details embroidered in the same color.

To this garment she added a white veil with embroidered details on the edges, which was supported by a braid headband, a very elaborate accessory. His make-up It was very simple, since it only included brown shadows and her nude lips, she looked beautiful.

Marlene Favela accompanied this publication with an emotional message, “Because you are my banner! The most beautiful symbol that I can carry #virgendeguadalupe MI MORENITA DEL TEPEYAC ”, a message with which she transmitted her devotion to this divine being that each one of the Mexicans adore, a very nice surprise.

With which her followers did not hesitate to comment with very tender words, where they not only highlighted the beauty of the actress, but there were also some who were bothered by this outfit, since they did not think that Marlene Favela will compare with the Virgin mary.

Through his stories on one of his social networks, he shared a very significant and painful image at the same time, since Vicente Fernández is singing at the feet of the brunette, remember that yesterday the Charro de Huentitán died.

So for Marlene Favela it was a way of remembering it. On this occasion, if I leave us all with our mouths open with this outfit, since no one expected the actress to get creative and wear such an outfit significant than the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

We will continue to watch for new outfits That she shares through her social media accounts, where she shows us her beauty by wearing clothes that, as we saw, are not only limited to trends, but also pay tribute to divine beings.