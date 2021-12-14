Match summary Women’s Semifinal Round: Tigres vs América (3-0)

Historic and unbeatable! That’s how it is Female Tigers, after this Monday night in the volcano they will stamp your pass to the Final of Liga MX Femenil, his series for the title number seven, all of them consecutive.

The amazon were down on the aggregate scoreboard by 2-1 against in the First leg with America, but it was a matter of the second half of the Vuelta match so that everything changed, and so with the 4-0 tonight in the Semifinal and 5-2 global, are placed in one more final looking for the three-time championship.

During the first half, it was clear that the goals were going to arrive sooner or later for the felines, as they were in control of the game and insisted so much on scoring; There were even controversial plays, such as a hand that did not score a penalty in its favor and a foul on Bethlehem Cruz at 42 ‘which was not punished from the 11 steps either.

The fans at half time were upset and shouted “sold” to the referee, who at 59 ‘did not want to score another hand in the area, but with all this, Tigres Femenil was able to get ahead.

Since at 57 ‘, in a free kick Liliana Mercado He took a powerful shot at the corner to tie the aggregate, which opened the game.

At 62 ‘, Maria Sanchez He fell for lack of Karen Luna and a penalty was finally scored in favor, and it was at 64 ‘that Stephany Mayor He charged low, on the left side of the goalkeeper Renata Masciarelli who did not move, waiting for the shot through the center, thus they were already heading to the final.

But they went for more and in 70 ‘, Maria Sanchez He entered the area from the left and surprised the Azulcrema defense, who was waiting for the center, but suddenly the feline singer fired a powerful shot from the left to get a shot at the near post for the 3-0 of the Vuelta and 4-2 on aggregate.

Finally, Maria Sanchez It was for the double of the night, heading at 88 ‘he sealed the coffin of the azulcremas, the 4-0 of the Vuelta and 5-2 overall, already impossible for the Eagles who are going back home; while the felines wait for Rayadas or Atlas.