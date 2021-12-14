Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola show off their simple Christmas decorations

The Christmas is everyone’s favorite timeThat is why the stars do not waste time to show off to all their followers the beautiful decorations of all kinds that they make in their houses and mansions.

Now join the list of artists Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola, who will celebrate their first Christmas together as a couple this year. They decided to do this in a fairly simple, traditional and loving way.

Ochmann and Burrola They shared in their social networks several details of the result they obtained in their home located in Mexico City. All the decoration was done by the same couple, they did not resort to experts as other personalities of the show have done.

Burrola shared a video where he wrote “Our first tree”. While Ochmann shared the video with the song “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”, by Michael Bublé, as the background.

According to what could be noticed in the video, the traditional green tree was adorned with warm lights; however, they gave details of the other elements that accompany the tree.

Various media have made the comparison between the actor’s way of decorating with Burrola and the one he had when he was a couple with Aislinn Derbez.

It is known that the Derbez family are usually the personalities that strive the most to make Christmas decorations a visual spectacle.

