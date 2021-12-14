Medical College anticipates the escape of doctors after the pandemic in Puerto Rico

The work of the institution has been and will continue to be in force despite the various challenges that may arise for medical personnel on the island.

Dr. Víctor Ramos, president of the College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico.

The number of active physicians in the island It remains at 9,000, but the College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico expects hundreds of them to leave the country when the COVID-19 pandemic ends because they are not protected by the tax exemption decrees approved in the past four years.

The president of the union, Dr. Víctor Ramos, said that a considerable number of doctors primary schools that are not protected by the decree of 4 percent exemption could leave the island because they consider themselves discriminated against.

Puerto Rico, Ramos explained, had 14,000 active doctors by 2016 and currently has 9,000 professionals, who have not left the island even though some receive tempting offers.

“The asset figure is stable for the moment, but that may change. The doctors Primary schools are not covered by that exemption approved by the government and they have not left because there is a pandemic, “Ramos said in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

“The public does not understand that confrontation between the medical class and health plans, however certainly if the doctors they are not well paid, that is a reason to leave the country and the public is affected because doctors leave, and they have less access to health services and specialists “, stressed the pediatrician on the other hand.

Since 1994, the Medical College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico has grouped all the doctors from the island.

Once you finish your work as president of the medical union, Dr. Ramos will continue to serve as a member of the Scientific Coalition who advises the governor in turn on strategies to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in the Country.

“It is a direct appointment that the governor makes to the working group, so while the coalition is in operation, I will be there,” he concluded.

The journalist María Camila Sánchez contributed to this story.