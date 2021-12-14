Medicine opens its doors to Nursing students

They carry out Human Anatomy practices in the dissection room

Since last December 10, the Albacete Faculty of Medicine welcomes students of the first year of the Albacete Nursing degree, within the Human Anatomy subject, to carry out their practices in the Center’s dissection room. The activity is coordinated by Professor Sandra Cebada, in collaboration with the professors of Anatomy of Medicine.

The multicenter experience, which has been carried out in recent years, is “very positive”, according to the participants.

This is an activity that is coordinated by the teacher Sandra Cebada and that consists of the prosection and observation by the students of various organs.

The work is carried out in the humid rooms of Human Anatomy practices, and during the practices the students are accompanied by professors of the area and with the help of the laboratory / room technician.