Merle Uribe, The Century of Torreón

After the death of singer Vicente Fernández, Merle Uribe, who had a love affair with him in the 80s, recalled how his last encounters with “El Charro de Huentitán” were, whom he will remember for being one of his great loves.

“I went with him for three years in palenques and everything, at the end of the year 79, 80 and 81. When I got married, he cried a lot and I cried a lot, because I loved him very much, but he was always very clear in telling me that he would never leaving his family, I understood it that way and I accepted it and when he saw the newspaper in ‘Esto’ that I was going to get married I remember that we went to Tulancingo and he told me: ‘don’t leave me’ and I told him: ‘ I don’t want to, but I do want a family, ‘”Uribe said in an interview.

According to the vedette, after she got married, the interpreter of “Divine Women” had a relationship with the actress Patricia Rivera, who in 1987 had a son, Rodrigo, who she said was the product of her relationship with Fernández.

Despite being a child out of wedlock, Vicente took care of Rodrigo and gave him his last name until in 1998, through a DNA test, he discovered that they were not related.

“We continue to see each other in a house on Avenida Churubusco, not always to be together, but to talk and when he found out that (Rodrigo) was not his son, it was the last thing he said to me. I saw him that he was very bad, he was very hurt. because of the deception that Paty had done to him. And from there he dedicated himself to his family and I never saw him again, “Merle explained.

In 1989, they both participated in the film “Entre compadres te veras”, but the last time they met was at the beginning of the 2000s in that house in Mexico City where he says that many times they resumed their relationship.

Fernández was married for more than five decades to María del Refugio Abarca, with whom he had four children: Vicente, Gerardo, Alejandro and Alejandra; He was always very clear with Uribe that he would not leave his family despite having an affair with her.

After hearing the news of the death, on television, Merle was crying. Even through tears she recognizes that she has great memories of the singer, but what she will remember the most is the great love he gave her.

“Her sincerity that she was never going to leave her family because she told me ‘Cuca (María del Refugio), when I started and I didn’t have a fifth, she supported me’; she also worked and was the one who helped him and he was very grateful He also had a great love for him, “recognizes Uribe, who also affirmed that he will not attend the funeral or any of the tributes.

“I am very respectful and I would never appear in the place where his family, his children and Cuquita are.”