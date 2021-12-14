Mhoni Vidente: This is how he predicted the death of Vicente Fernández for several months

Mhoni Seer again surprised his followers by predicting the death of Vicente Fernandez, which happened in the past December 12th. What most caught the attention of the fans of both the singer and the most famous astrologer in Mexico is the accuracy with which he announced the death of the ‘Charro de Huentitán ‘.

The fortune teller is known for getting many of her predictions right, especially with natural phenomena, such as earthquakes, for example the one that occurred on September 7 in Mexico City. For this reason, he has accumulated several followers, who are watching his videos on Youtube and in The Herald of Mexico.

This is how he predicted the death of Vicente Fernández

Mhoni It became a trend since the death of the Mexican regional singer became known, as many of his fans discovered that the seer had made known for a few months the death from the performer of hits like ‘Here between us’ and ‘The law of the mountain’.

Vicente Fernández spent several months in a hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco Photo: Special

When it was reported on that ‘The Charro of Huentitán‘He had entered the hospital on August 6 after a fall on his ranch, The Three Foals, and that this later would have brought him health complications, Mhoni Seer he read the letters to him and assured that death was near.

In a video posted on his YouTube account, he mentioned that a Vicente Fernandez the “death letter “, which augured to him that his state of health would worsen and that later he would die.

“The death letter is on the Fernándezes. It would not be about Vicente Jr, but about Don Vicente Fernández, he will be in a serious state of health and will get worse, I recommend doing a good clean “, he commented.

The astrologer’s prediction did not end there, as she later commented that the death of the singer would happen on the 11th o 16, however the loss of the regional music icon happened during the first hours of December 12, which shows that not only did he succeed in his death, but also approached the date.

Meanwhile, yesterday the tribute of the body present was held at the Vicente Fernández Gómez Arena (FVG) where hundreds of fans and their families were able to attend to say goodbye.

