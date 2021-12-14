Miami company offers jobs in technology, sales and marketing

The technology sector continues to gain strength in Miami and now the Ingram Micro Cloud firm is hiring 200 employees to fill different positions in South Florida.

Ingram Micro Cloud, the cloud technology division of Ingram Micro, one of the top 500 companies in the country, wants to expand its current Doral offices and expand to other metropolitan areas in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. In turn, the firm has its eye on Latin America, where it hopes to take its services with South Florida as a base.

The hiring day is held this Tuesday, December 14, from 12 to 8 pm, at Topgolf Doral, at 11850 NW 22 Street.

Positions available are in sales, marketing, customer service, cloud engineer, and cloud infrastructure services (IaaS).

“Ingram Micro Cloud has been part of the Miami community for many years, including hosting our annual Cloud Summit, the largest international gathering of cloud leaders, in this innovative city,” said Christian Buerk, Director of Business Development. from Ingram Micro Cloud. “We are delighted to expand our South Florida operations and create opportunities for the Miami area’s leading cloud sales, marketing and technology professionals.”

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Ingram Micro Cloud manages one of the world’s largest cloud product and service ecosystems and has operations in more than 59 countries.

Cloud computing, jobs of the future

Jobs related to cloud computing and cloud computing services are among the professions with the most future, coupled with others such as artificial intelligence specialists, data analysts, cybersecurity experts, programmers and developers of blockchain technology.

The possibilities to prepare for and find work in technology professions locally are increasing considerably. As the range of possibilities opens up for Miamians, there is a shift from what have been until now the main sources of employment in South Florida, those related to services, towards more specialized fields that offer better salaries.

At the same time, Miami tech firms are struggling to find employees in the city, forcing them to hire experts who work remotely or are willing to relocate.

This is the time to take courses that open the way to these jobs. Miami Dade College offers a program in collaboration with Microsoft to prepare students in accelerated courses that allow them to obtain a certification in the domain of the cloud.

Topgolf in Doral is home to the Ingram Micro Cloud job fair, which will hire 200 new employees.

Generally speaking, cloud computing specialists can earn more than $ 75,000 and are guaranteed raises as they grow in the profession.

Ingram Micro Cloud will also have its academy in Miami, Ingram Micro Cloud Academy, which will serve as a cloud training center for employees, vendors and partners offering these services. The Academy will partner with local universities, veterans organizations, and other community programs.

“As a growing technology hub, Miami is an extremely attractive market for Ingram Micro Cloud,” said John Dusett, executive director of Cloud Services.

The executive also referred to the top universities in Florida and the talent interested in starting a career in high technology.

As an employer, Ingram Micro Cloud offers a competitive benefits package that includes career growth and development opportunities, time off plans, and health coverage options from the first day the person is employed. The company also matches the contribution employees make to the 401K plan and offers tuition reimbursement for courses.

For more information, www.ingrammicrocloud.com/company/careers/.

This story was originally published on December 13, 2021 7:17 pm.

