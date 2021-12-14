Migration reports works to purify the deceased Dominicans in Mexico

Santo Domingo, RD.

The authorities of the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) reported that they are working on the purification and identification of the Dominicans who died in the accident of a van truck that occurred in Chiapas, Mexico, last Thursday in which dozens of undocumented Central Americans were also traveling. .

“We are working on the purification and identification of the number of Dominicans killed in that accident,” said the Migration source, who was consulted about the incident.

He indicated that it is not ruled out that among the Dominican victims are nationals who have been deported by the United States immigration authorities.

It has been established that in the tragedy at least 17 Dominican citizens from the Peravia province were affected after trying to enter US territory illegally from Mexico, in the accident truck.

However, it has only been established that there are 7 confirmed dead, as well as several wounded and missing. Among the victims are Edison Báez Martínez,

The others who lost their lives while trying to reach the United States aboard a truck in which other illegal immigrants were traveling are Luis Emilio Roa Chalas, Angel Lugo García, Frantoni Matos González, Rafelin Martínez Castillo and Juan Alberto Soto.

Máximo Leónidas Espinosa was injured. While the deceased resided in the communities of Catalina, Cañafistol, El Cruce de Ocoa and Las 20 casitas de Baní. In the latter live several missing persons.

Among those who lost their lives are two cousins ​​from Catalina’s community, and a third who underwent surgery at the Chiapas Hospital in Mexico.

The Dominicans had paid, according to the data offered, between 22 and 25 thousand dollars to the trafficking networks of Blanca, to travel to Mexico and then to the United States illegally

The Director General of Migration, Enrique García, had denounced the existence of a powerful trafficking network, which trafficked with people who were interested in traveling to the United States, through the border with Mexico. García indicated that the network of gangsters recruited people in the Peravia province, Bani.

The illegals left for Nicaragua and Panama, but before reaching those destinations the plane made a stopover in Mexico, where they stayed to from that Aztec city then try to cross the border crossings to the United States with the help of coyotes.