MILLIONAIRE HOSPITAL account of Vicente Fernández comes to light after his DEATH | READY

He was hospitalized for 128 days Vicente Fernandez After suffering a severe fall at his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”, and despite the hope that the famous singer could get ahead, unfortunately his health was complicated and he died this Sunday, December 12. However now the millionaire account comes to light from hospital from ‘Chente‘ After his death.

The world of regional Mexican music continues to mourn the sensitive loss of someone who is considered one of the greatest exponents of this genre. Yesterday, the last goodbye to ‘Chente‘in the VFG arena, where an emotional mass was given with the body present before the thousands of those present in the stands and the family of the charro who waited in front of his coffin.

The media cameras were able to capture visibly affected his beloved wife Doña Cuquita, accompanied by her four children: Alexander, Vicente Jr, Gerardo and Alejandra; that at no time were separated from the remains of ‘The Charro of Huentitán‘. After the emotional ceremony, the dynasty fired the press and the followers, to transfer the body of the singer-songwriter to a private burial.

This is the list of Vicente Fernández’s millionaire hospital bill after his death

According to the official data shared by the Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara, the place where he was admitted ‘The Charro of Huentitán‘and other information compiled by the magazine TV Notes; She is serious the list of expenses in which he incurred Vicente Fernandez within the prestigious hospital facilities before its death, which after just over 4 months add up to a millionaire figure:

Hospitalization service: per day is 6,831 pesos and spent 128 days in the hospital , so the family paid approximately 874 thousand 368 pesos for this concept.

Income of the ventilator: which is not really known how many days it occupied it, but which has a cost of 2 thousand 127 pesos per day.

Studies: endoscopies, colonoscopies, bronchoscopies and intravenous infusions cost about 13 thousand pesos (the first 3), and 55 thousand (the last), these were performed on multiple occasions.

Specialized consultation: The various doctors who attended him charged an average of 35 thousand pesos per review. He had a minimum of 3 a day, so after 128 days of hospitalization, more than 13 million pesos were spent in this regard.

Operations: The interpreter of “Acá entre nos” underwent surgery on several occasions, highlighting the tracheostomy and gastrostomy that was performed and that were specified within the official medical reports. Although there is no confirmed price for these either.

So, the millionaire account end of ‘Chente‘ at hospital Country 2000 is estimated to be around 15 million pesos. It is worth mentioning that the health of ‘Charro de Huentitán’ was not spared, since the Celebrity Net Worth portal estimates that ‘Chente’s fortune consists of about 25 million dollars, which is equivalent to approximately 500 million pesos.