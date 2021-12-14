Miss Universe 2021: How was the Mexican Débora Hallal?

Débora Hallal, the representative of Mexico In Miss Universe 2021, she participated today in the final of the pageant held in Israel.

The native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, failed to sneak into the 16 semi-finalists who aspired to the crown of Miss Universe.

In the first round of the 70th edition of the contest, the first semifinalists were announced, out of 80 candidates, according to the verdict of a jury, including the television host Adamari López.

Débora Hallal will no longer be able to bring the crown back to Mexico, because today the reign of Andrea Meza, winner of the 2020 edition of Miss Universe.

The 16 semifinalists of Miss Universe 2021

The first group of semifinalists for Miss Universe 2021 was made up of Clémence Botino, from France; Valeria María Ayos, from Colombia; Nandita Banna, from Singapore; Brenda Andrea Smith Lezama, from Panama and Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez from Puerto Rico.

As well as Chantel O’Brian, from the Bahamas; Juri Watanabe, from Japan; Emma Rose Collingridge, from Great Britain; Ellen Elizabeth Smith, from the United States and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, from India, the chosen ones.

The last names to be heard in the auditorium were Nguy’n Hu’nh Kim Duyên, from Vietnam; Thessaly Zimmerman, from Aruba; Nadia Tamara Ferreira, from Paraguay; Beatrice Luigi Gallarde Gomez, from the Philippines; Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño, from Venezuela, and Lalela Mswane, from South Africa.

IM