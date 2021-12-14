Miss Universe 2021: Jessica Newton encourages Yely Rivera after passing through the pageant

During her time at Miss Universe 2021, which took place on December 12 in Israel, the Peruvian representative Yely Rivera failed to be among the 16 finalists. His presentation, however, was congratulated by Jessica Newton.

From her Instagram account, the organizer of Miss Peru dedicated a few words to the national candidate, who showed a good performance during the preliminary events. Along with a video clip in which Rivera’s face appears, Newton wrote:

“Life will never cease to amaze me, but if I’m going to think about something, it’s the world. Thank you, Yely Rivera, for the commitment and love with which you lead the band. Proud of my queen.”

As it is remembered, Yely Rivera won Miss Peru 2021 last October. Reason why you classified the Miss Universe 2021, which last Sunday gave as the winner the beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu, representative of India.

Peru in the competition

The last day of Miss Universe 2021 began with the participants wearing dazzling sequin dresses and included the characteristic parade in swimsuits and a second in evening dresses.

The Latin American representatives had, as usual, an outstanding participation, and three of them, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Paraguay, were among the ten finalists.

Peru, represented by Yely rivera, could not be among the first group of the 16 finalists, so he had to leave the competition along with 63 other participants.

The list was announced by the American Steve Harvey, who once again served as presenter of the contest, and was preceded by the presentation of the Israeli singer Noa Kirel.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 3×18 Only Murders in the Building or how a murder can give us endearing characters

There are too many good things in this series: the return of Steve Martin (!!!), Selena Gomez (!!!), a Martin Short more than up to the task and a really endearing chemistry. In addition to a strange humor (in the best sense) that we liked a lot, beyond the mystery that the murders offer (do not be fooled, it is not a dark series). We talked WITHOUT SPOILERS for a long time in case you haven’t seen them yet, then WITH SPOILERS to bask together in this good Star + production.