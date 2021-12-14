Miss Universe 2021: Who is Valeria Ayos, the Colombian candidate? – Entertainment – Culture

According to Victor Manuel García, entertainment journalist specialized in queens, the “good oratory, his great speech about the environment”, are points that would lead to Valeria ayos, the Colombian candidate, to have a good representation in miss Universe, the contest that takes place this December 12 in Eilat, Israel.

But not only that. He adds that the queen’s skin tone and her mestizo features make her stand out in that group that with her adds 80 women from all over the planet who are looking for the crown.

“The central theme of the contest this year is the environment and Valeria ayos she participated in the Miss Earth pageant, where she stood out. Plus, he speaks perfect English and definitely stands out. “

It also welcomes what was said by the renowned beauty czar, Osmel Souza, who now directs Miss Argentina, who has said that the winner is among Colombia, India, Brazil and Paraguay. And that among the surprises could be the representatives of Venezuela and her ward, Argentina.

Ayos was born in Cartagena, on March 20, 1994, and her childhood was spent in San Andrés. He studied international relations at the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University and also has studies in Strategic Management, International Marketing and Business English from the University of La Verne, in California, United States.

He has presented programs on Teleislas, the regional channel of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina. Tonight he will represent the country in the universal beauty pageant.

