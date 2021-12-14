Monterrey already had it approved and Cruz Azul snatches his bombing signing

Monterrey is left without its bombing signing; Cruz Azul snatches Christian Tabó from him

Blue Cross bet all his capital to get a player who was already practically supported with Monterrey. Is about Christian Tabó, star player of Puebla who preferred to go to the Machine.

The Uruguayan forward despite having a good offer for Monterrey, Christian Tabó He preferred to accept the call of Blue Cross, where Juan Reynoso influenced the attacker who would eventually replace Orbelín Pineda.

Despite the fact that in Monterrey there was a much higher salary offer than what you can put on the table Blue Cross, the degree of trust with Reynoso He moved the balance so that the Uruguayan decided on the Machine.

Why didn’t Christian Tabó decide on Monterrey?

Christian Tabó did not have a good tournament with Atlas, when it happened to Puebla from the hand of Juan Reynoso had a breakthrough that reached its climax thanks to Nicolas Larcamón. The idea of ​​being the undisputed holder in Blue Cross makes him accept the offer.

With Monterrey the player beyond money, Christian Tabó has to fight the position with Maxi Meza and Duván Vergara, also could not play the Club World Cup due to regulation. Hence, he decided on the cement manufacturers.