More autonomy and less charging time for electric vehicles thanks to coolants – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

The arrival of electrification in the automotive industry has not only changed technology, production methods, the way of driving, the way of refueling or the design of the entire vehicle itself. Beyond what is seen what is not seen has also changed. The new electrical mechanics require completely different cooling systems to those who until now were in thermal vehicles. The design of the fluids that protect engines and transmissions also needs to be redefined.

Until now, in a internal combustion vehicle, the cooling was carried out by a mixture of water and glycol (an antifreeze) that cooled the engine. In addition, a wide variety of oils with a specific formula for each task were in charge of lubricating the engine, axles and transmission and, in some cases, also reducing their temperature.

However, electric vehicles have nothing to do with thermals. There are no explosions or combustions to worry about or extremely hot spots such as combustion chambers. Electric vehicle transmissions need another kind of lubrication and the engines other type of refrigeration, as well as batteries and all power electronics.

In fact, more than just cooling, what is required is adapted thermal management and calculated to protect them and also extract from them the highest possible efficiency. This is a line of work in which the oil companies They are approaching their task like a new business, now that their main source of income, thermal vehicles, begins to fade.

Petronas work

One of the groups that is developing this type of lubricant is Petronas Lubricants International, called the Iona range. According to the Malaysian company, it is possible to improve the efficiency of the entire powertrain and therefore add autonomy by using lubricants and coolants specially developed for electric vehicles.

The thermal management of electronic components is based on the use of direct cooling systems, moving away from indirect systems. These indirect systems employ heat sinks (usually alloy plates) that absorb heat from a machine, inverter, or battery cells and transfer it to the coolant that is pumped around the system. This system is inefficient, because the heat sinks and coolant only remove some of the heat and the rest has to escape.

However, with direct cooling systems The fluid must be in direct contact with electrical components such as circuit boards, seals, and copper and plastic components. In order to do this without causing a massive short circuit, the fluid must be dielectric (unable to conduct electricity). As electric vehicle transmissions are integrated into engines rather than separate, the system becomes more complicated. The fluid needs to lubricate the gears and directly cool the motor and its electronics.

Both Petronas and Williams Advanced Engineering in collaboration with Castrol are working on fluids for the cooling of electric vehicle components.

In the case of ultra fast rechargeIf the battery and charging equipment can be cooled, the efficiency will also improve. Electric cars capable of charging 350 kW power reach that value at the beginning of the session. But then, due to the increase in temperature, the thermal management system gives the order to reduce the power to avoid damage. Petronas says that a Porsche Taycan, equipped with an 800-volt system that allows recharging at this power (like the Ioniq 5) takes 41 minutes to complete a full charge. If it were able to maintain the recharge rate at 350 kW that time would be reduced up to 16 minutes.

This means that there is a huge margin for improvement in load times by working solely on system cooling. This decade technology will solve this issue, which will lead to refill times similar to what is now needed to fill a fuel tank.

Williams and Castrol

The advanced engineering team of the Williams Formula 1 team, Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), is collaborating with Castrol in a five-year project to develop fluids for thermal management in electric vehicles. The first of these will be a coolant for the batteries. One of the main areas of interest for WAE is immersion cooling system developed by Castrol that will help develop a new generation of batteries with much higher recharging powers.

Today most battery cooling systems employ a refrigerant that flows through a series of channels that run through the battery, transporting generated heat out of the battery. In some cases, special heat exchange plates are also used between cells.

“Immersion cooling” technology defines a process whereby cells are directly washed with a refrigerant that does not conduct heat away from them. This system is capable of reducing the maximum temperature that the battery reaches during recharging and that the heat is distributed more evenly throughout it.