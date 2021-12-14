more than 200 shareholders have tried to take power from it since 2018 without success

There is no Facebook scandal, now Meta, that is capable of overthrowing Zuckerberg’s power within the company. The Cambridge Analytica case did not do it three years ago, nor the Facebook Files now, nor all the investigations, lawsuits and fines that the social network has accumulated in all these years. A striking circumstance given that many of the difficulties that beset the organization come from a board of directors that, to say the least, has made the wrong decisions and ignored major problems. More than enough reasons to think about a replacement of the maximum responsible of the company.

Attempts, of course, have not been lacking. Since 2018, a growing group of shareholders have called for Zuckerberg to be disempowered within the company. That year They demanded that he resign as CEO to restore investor confidence and protect the value of the shares, and since 2020 they ask that the founder of Facebook cease to be chairman of the board of directors in favor of an independent person. A lawsuit that, after the Facebook Files scandal, has intensified.

Zuckerberg has held both positions, CEO and Chairman of the Board, since 2012, and these shareholders consider that both are demanding enough and crucial for the future of the company as for two different people to exercise it. In fact, they consider that the concentration of power of the founder of Facebook “weakens the management, responsibility and supervision” of the company.

However, all these requests fall on deaf ears year after year at the Meta shareholders’ meeting, because Zuckerberg holds absolute power at this meeting, despite only having 14% of the company’s shares, according to Forbes reports. This is because the titles held by the founder of Facebook are special, dual class, which means that each of them has more votes than those sold to investors, so with that small percentage of shares he controls 58% of the votes.

These types of actions are common in the business world and are used precisely so that the founders of the company do not lose their control at the same time that they can obtain external financing from the public stock markets.

Therefore, it matters little that this group of shareholders, who formed an alliance in 2018 to try to change the course of the company in which they have invested, has grown from a few members to more than 200 today, or that among them are such important institutions as the Common Retirement Fund of the State of New York or the Treasurer of the State of Illinois. As long as Zuckerberg wants to, he will continue to do whatever he wants in Meta.

Greater transparency

The shareholder group that seeks to reduce Zuckerberg’s power in Meta, calling itself the Investor Alliance For Human Right, has drawn up a series of petitions for the next shareholders’ meeting related to the management and problems the company is going through. The most striking, and one of the most difficult to achieve, is precisely the resignation of the founder of Facebook as chairman of the board of directors.

Another demand that will not be easy to achieve is that of the elaboration of a report on the problems that may arise from the development of the metaverse, such as possible psychological or human rights damages caused by the use and abuse of the platform, and if these can be avoided or are inherent to the evolution of technology. Once this is done, and with all the information available, they demand that a non-binding advisory vote of the board be submitted if the shareholders consider it appropriate to continue with the implementation of the large Zuckerberg project.

However, there are other requests that the Facebook founder could accept to calm the waters after a storm that has threatened the waterline of his flagship. For example, this group requests that Meta prepare a report analyzing the reasons why the company’s restraint policies have not been effective to control the dissemination of hateful content, violence or misinformation, and that this investigation is presented to the shareholders’ meeting.

They also request another investigation that measures the actual and potential impact of targeted advertising on the human rights of the users of the different platforms that make up Meta, and that this information is published on the company’s website before June 1, 2023.