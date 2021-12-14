We already have an extensive leak of mid-range and low-end motherboards that will be released by manufacturers, being M: YES the one that will launch the most models in its early days, 24 models to be exact, closely followed by Asus with 21 motherboards, of which 4 are low-end with the Intel H610 chipset, while the rest are mid-range with the Intel H670 / B660.
ASrock takes third place by launching 14 motherboards in total, Gigabyte is in its shadow with 13 motherboards, and far away we have Biostar, which will only release 2 motherboards. As expected, we will see DDR4 variants, which are the most interesting models because there are no more DDR5 memories on the market, and if you find something, it will be at a prohibitive price that completely breaks the balance between price / performance that users who choose this platform are looking for.
MSI B660 Motherboards:
- MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4
- MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi
- MAG B660M Mortar WiFi DDR4
- MAG B660M Mortar WiFi
- MAG B660M Mortar DDR4
- MAG B660M Mortar
- MAG B660M Bazooka DDR4
- MAG B660M Bazooka
- B660M Bomber DDR4
- B660M Bomber
- B660M PLUS
- PRO B660M-A WiFi
- PRO B660M-A DDR4
- PRO B660M-A
- PRO B660-A DDR4
- PRO B660-A
- PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI DDR4
- PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI
- PRO B660M-G DDR4
- PRO B660M-G
- PRO B660M-E DDR4
- PRO B660M-E
- PRO B660M-C EX DDR4
- PRO B660M-C EX
Asus H670 / Q670 / B660 / H610 Motherboards:
- TUF Gaming H670-PRO WiFi D4
- PRIME H670-PLUS D4
- PRO Q670M-C
- PROART B660-Creator D4
- ROG STRIX B660-F Gaming WiFi
- ROG STRIX B660-G Gaming WiFi
- ROG STRIX B660-A Gaming WiFi D4
- ROG STRIX B660-I Gaming WiFi
- TUF Gaming B660-PLUS WiFi D4
- TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS WiFi D4
- TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS D4
- PRIME B660M-A WIFI D4
- PRIME B660M-A AC D4
- PRIME B660M-A D4
- PRIME B660M-K D4
- PRIME B660M-PLUS D4
- EX-B660M-V5 D4
- PRIME H610M-A D4
- PRIME H610M-D D4
- PRIME H610M-E D4
- EX-H610M-V3 D4
ASRock H670 / B660 / H610 Motherboards:
- H670 Steel Legend
- H670M PRO RS
- H670M-ITX / ax
- B660 Steel Legend
- B660M Steel Legend
- B660 PRO RS
- B660M PRO RS
- B660M-HDVP / D5
- B660M-HDV
- B660M-C
- B660M-ITX / ac
- H610M-HDVP / D5
- H610M-HDV / M.2
- H610M-HDV
Gigabyte B660 / H610 Motherboards:
- B660 Gaming X
- B660 Gaming X DDR4
- B660M Gaming X AC DDR4
- B660M Gaming X DDR4
- B660M Gaming AC DDR4
- B660M D3H DDR4
- B660M DS3H AX DDR4
- B660M HD3P
- B660M D2H DDR4
- H610M H DDR4
- H610M S2H DDR4
- H610M S2 DDR4
- H610I DDR4
Biostar B660 Motherboards:
