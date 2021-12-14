We already have an extensive leak of mid-range and low-end motherboards that will be released by manufacturers, being M: YES the one that will launch the most models in its early days, 24 models to be exact, closely followed by Asus with 21 motherboards, of which 4 are low-end with the Intel H610 chipset, while the rest are mid-range with the Intel H670 / B660.

ASrock takes third place by launching 14 motherboards in total, Gigabyte is in its shadow with 13 motherboards, and far away we have Biostar, which will only release 2 motherboards. As expected, we will see DDR4 variants, which are the most interesting models because there are no more DDR5 memories on the market, and if you find something, it will be at a prohibitive price that completely breaks the balance between price / performance that users who choose this platform are looking for.

MSI Z690 motherboards
MSI B660 Motherboards:

  • MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4
  • MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi
  • MAG B660M Mortar WiFi DDR4
  • MAG B660M Mortar WiFi
  • MAG B660M Mortar DDR4
  • MAG B660M Mortar
  • MAG B660M Bazooka DDR4
  • MAG B660M Bazooka
  • B660M Bomber DDR4
  • B660M Bomber
  • B660M PLUS
  • PRO B660M-A WiFi
  • PRO B660M-A DDR4
  • PRO B660M-A
  • PRO B660-A DDR4
  • PRO B660-A
  • PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI DDR4
  • PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI
  • PRO B660M-G DDR4
  • PRO B660M-G
  • PRO B660M-E DDR4
  • PRO B660M-E
  • PRO B660M-C EX DDR4
  • PRO B660M-C EX

Asus H670 / Q670 / B660 / H610 Motherboards:

  • TUF Gaming H670-PRO WiFi D4
  • PRIME H670-PLUS D4
  • PRO Q670M-C
  • PROART B660-Creator D4
  • ROG STRIX B660-F Gaming WiFi
  • ROG STRIX B660-G Gaming WiFi
  • ROG STRIX B660-A Gaming WiFi D4
  • ROG STRIX B660-I Gaming WiFi
  • TUF Gaming B660-PLUS WiFi D4
  • TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS WiFi D4
  • TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS D4
  • PRIME B660M-A WIFI D4
  • PRIME B660M-A AC D4
  • PRIME B660M-A D4
  • PRIME B660M-K D4
  • PRIME B660M-PLUS D4
  • EX-B660M-V5 D4
  • PRIME H610M-A D4
  • PRIME H610M-D D4
  • PRIME H610M-E D4
  • EX-H610M-V3 D4

ASRock H670 / B660 / H610 Motherboards:

  • H670 Steel Legend
  • H670M PRO RS
  • H670M-ITX / ax
  • B660 Steel Legend
  • B660M Steel Legend
  • B660 PRO RS
  • B660M PRO RS
  • B660M-HDVP / D5
  • B660M-HDV
  • B660M-C
  • B660M-ITX / ac
  • H610M-HDVP / D5
  • H610M-HDV / M.2
  • H610M-HDV

Gigabyte B660 / H610 Motherboards:

  • B660 Gaming X
  • B660 Gaming X DDR4
  • B660M Gaming X AC DDR4
  • B660M Gaming X DDR4
  • B660M Gaming AC DDR4
  • B660M D3H DDR4
  • B660M DS3H AX DDR4
  • B660M HD3P
  • B660M D2H DDR4
  • H610M H DDR4
  • H610M S2H DDR4
  • H610M S2 DDR4
  • H610I DDR4

Biostar B660 Motherboards:

