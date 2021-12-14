We already have an extensive leak of mid-range and low-end motherboards that will be released by manufacturers, being M: YES the one that will launch the most models in its early days, 24 models to be exact, closely followed by Asus with 21 motherboards, of which 4 are low-end with the Intel H610 chipset, while the rest are mid-range with the Intel H670 / B660.

ASrock takes third place by launching 14 motherboards in total, Gigabyte is in its shadow with 13 motherboards, and far away we have Biostar, which will only release 2 motherboards. As expected, we will see DDR4 variants, which are the most interesting models because there are no more DDR5 memories on the market, and if you find something, it will be at a prohibitive price that completely breaks the balance between price / performance that users who choose this platform are looking for.

MSI B660 Motherboards:

MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4

MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi

MAG B660M Mortar WiFi DDR4

MAG B660M Mortar WiFi

MAG B660M Mortar DDR4

MAG B660M Mortar

MAG B660M Bazooka DDR4

MAG B660M Bazooka

B660M Bomber DDR4

B660M Bomber

B660M PLUS

PRO B660M-A WiFi

PRO B660M-A DDR4

PRO B660M-A

PRO B660-A DDR4

PRO B660-A

PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI DDR4

PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

PRO B660M-G DDR4

PRO B660M-G

PRO B660M-E DDR4

PRO B660M-E

PRO B660M-C EX DDR4

PRO B660M-C EX

Asus H670 / Q670 / B660 / H610 Motherboards:

TUF Gaming H670-PRO WiFi D4

PRIME H670-PLUS D4

PRO Q670M-C

PROART B660-Creator D4

ROG STRIX B660-F Gaming WiFi

ROG STRIX B660-G Gaming WiFi

ROG STRIX B660-A Gaming WiFi D4

ROG STRIX B660-I Gaming WiFi

TUF Gaming B660-PLUS WiFi D4

TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS WiFi D4

TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS D4

PRIME B660M-A WIFI D4

PRIME B660M-A AC D4

PRIME B660M-A D4

PRIME B660M-K D4

PRIME B660M-PLUS D4

EX-B660M-V5 D4

PRIME H610M-A D4

PRIME H610M-D D4

PRIME H610M-E D4

EX-H610M-V3 D4

ASRock H670 / B660 / H610 Motherboards:

H670 Steel Legend

H670M PRO RS

H670M-ITX / ax

B660 Steel Legend

B660M Steel Legend

B660 PRO RS

B660M PRO RS

B660M-HDVP / D5

B660M-HDV

B660M-C

B660M-ITX / ac

H610M-HDVP / D5

H610M-HDV / M.2

H610M-HDV

Gigabyte B660 / H610 Motherboards:

B660 Gaming X

B660 Gaming X DDR4

B660M Gaming X AC DDR4

B660M Gaming X DDR4

B660M Gaming AC DDR4

B660M D3H DDR4

B660M DS3H AX DDR4

B660M HD3P

B660M D2H DDR4

H610M H DDR4

H610M S2H DDR4

H610M S2 DDR4

H610I DDR4

Biostar B660 Motherboards:

via: @momomo_us